Online critic Verydarkman brought some good news to his fans and followers following dispute with Mercy Chinwo

Recall that the gospel singer dragged the internet sensation to court for alleged defamatory claims made againt her

In a recent video that has gone viral, VDM shared a development from Highcourt addressing their case.

Nogerian social media critic Verydarkman whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse has shared more inressting details about his legal case with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

The online activist mentioned that a federal high court sent a restraining order to the magistrate's court after the order for his arrest.

It was reported that theChief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja issued a bench warrant to arrest VDM, for "criminal defamation" of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's reputation.

The magistrate directed the Nigeria Police Force, together with other law enforcement agencies, to arrest Verydarkman and bring him to court to answer the criminal charges leveled against him.

This was after Chinwo sued Verydarkman for alleged defamatory claims he made on social media, which she said were not only inaccurate but also harmful to her public image and reputation.

The We Move hitmaker requested that the court prevent VDM from further posting, publishing, distributing, circulating, disseminating, or broadcasting any information, remarks, or comments about her on social media.

In a recent clip shared online, Verdyarkman revealed the letter dated March 27.

According to him, the High court Magistrate court to stop every legal proceeding agaisnt him as well as any arrest order.

He went to bra about how powerful his legal team is, while taunting others who had edning cases with him.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman and Mecy Chinwo spur reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions blow:

jectimi_comedy said:

"Make I clean my camera so that I fit catch cruise after work 😂😂😂 ! This wan sweet me I go sing body of Christ with Ijoba oru together or I go sing orishe agbagam."

propertyseller247 said:

"The always learn the hard way 😂😂😂😂😂😂Wana support to fear VDM congratulations."

king__cnd_ wrote:

"WE GO BREAK THIER BACK THEM NO GET LEVEL NA MOUTH THEM GET ."

wisdom_singer reacted:

"Nigerians ❤️ make Una make this man contest for president ❤️ maybe we go still feel better ❤️‍🩹 course I no no waiting remain now."

real_monter wrote:

"Someone should please advise Mercy Chinwo not to be in this messy fight. Her brand is at stake."

vado_d_gr8t said:

"Abeg I go need that ur baba plug, d country don hard reach make we leave church 4 now face baba 😂😂 #allegedly."

missbira_briggs said:

"😂😂😂😂😂that arrest thing really bring fear to u. After celebrating this,please carry that evidence and come to court to prove mercy is a thief and also that she broke her contract with EzeetTee. We know and understand that you went to Ivory Coast as part of the delay tactics to allow your lawyer vacate the arrest warrant on you. The main thing is the defamation case against you. Please come back now and face that one and win it. After winning also ensure EzeetTee gets justice. So you were really afraid of the arrest thing."

Dkokpee speaks on VDM's behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee reacted to the arrest warrant against the critic.

Dkokopee, in a video, said Nigerians know who to hold should anything happen to VDM.

The singer also made bold claims about plans against VDM.

