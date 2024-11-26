Nigerian fast-rising rapper Odumodublvck made it to the frontline of blogs days after bragging about Wizkid’s recent album Morayo

The Dog Eat Dog hitmaker had earlier alerted his fans and followers of recording a feature on the Grammy award-winning singer’s most personal project

Following Morayo’s release netizens attacked Odumodu for not making the selected tracklist as he went on to share his relationship with his senior colleague

Nigerian fast-rising rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has revealed how his senior colleague, WizKid (Ayodeji Balogun), drove his music career while he was lying in his sick bed.

Legit.ng recalls that fans and netizens had chastised Odumodublvck for not appearing on Wizkid's latest album, Morayo, despite bragging about gaining a feature track.

Odumodublvck tackled fans because of Wizkid. Credit: @odumodublvck, @wizkidayomedia

He stated that, despite not featuring on the record, he would always be grateful to WizKid and would never bite the hand that fed him.

Odumodublvck revealed that he was lying in a sick bed in Abuja when Wizkid co-signed his single breakout Declan Rice, by sharing it on social media.

He remarked that that deed alone had transformed his and his family's lives.

The singer stated that no matter how many times they attempted to pit him against these artists, they would continue to fail.

Odumodu wrote:

“ABEG. MAKE UNA LEAVE ME. I WAS ON MY SICK BED IN ABUJA. I ALMOST LOST MY LIFE. ONLY TO WAKE UP AND SEE THAT WIZKID POSTED DECLAN RICE. IT WAS THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING NEW FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. I CANNOT PUT INTO WORDS HOW I FELT. I HAVE NEVER BEEN THE ONE TO BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS ME AND I WILL NEVER BE THAT PERSON. NEVER. #MORAYO.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Odumodu’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

glochic212':

"Odumodu is a wise man, he can never loose guard. Evil stanship everywhere."

switgal___official:

"Nobody can sing davido songs better than davido nobody can song wizkid songs better than wizkid both of them are good in they’re fields if you know good music you will understand what am saying what is the fight."

mayorsoj:

"I hope Nigerians know We can actually love Davido, Wizkid and Burna equally and enjoy their jamz equally without hating on any.?"

margaretsavage2705:

"I don't understand why the steady attack on Odumodu lately. Is there a sinister agenda against this young man? I just dont get it."

imade_of_life_:

"So person nor fit love the two of them make he get peace? Make he con Dey join one do enemy with the other one na cult them Dey?"

iam_bmodel:

"Person no wan beef Davido or Wizkid. Nah by force to beef any of them?"

_oyiza:

"I don’t know why Twitter people are always f0rcing artists to choose a side, between Wizkid and davido, na by force to inherit another person enemy????"

just_leehnda:

"You people should just leave Odumodu alone😭 some of us really really like him and his craft."

@japh_man:

"he is not talking about you odumo."

Odumodublvck compares Suarez, Haaland

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had shown that he was a football fan by comparing two great international players in his tweet on X.

The singer noted that Suarez was better than his colleague, Haaland, in sporting activities, though he didn't state the reason for his utterance.

His post sparked debate online and fans reacted to his tweet, which also attracted foreign sporting platform.

