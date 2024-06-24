As their wedding draws nearer, Chioma and the love of her life, Davido have been spotted turning up severally like never before

The Bride and Groom to be were seen at Choma's surprise bridal shower dancing to the singer's son, Unavailable

Spectators were excited to see both of them sing the controversial part of the song happily together

Chivido 2024 is on everyone's lips right now, and lovers of Chioma and Davido have never been happier. It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported the time when one of the biggest singers in Africa confirmed his wedding to Chioma.

This comes after about four years of waiting for the duo to seal the forever deal. The singer sweetly surprised Chef Chi with a bridal shower on Sunday, June 23.

Chef Chi and Davido shun haters with unavailable rumours. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to reports, he had cajoled her into attending dinner; unbeknownst to her, she walked into her own dreamy bridal show.

Shey na man wey I for carry?

While Chioma and Davido were having the time of their life when the Afrobeat singer's 2023 hit track, Unavailbe, off his Timeless album, came blasting through the speakers.

Excitedly, the duo sang and danced happily while singing about the controversial part many music lovers have clamoured about.

In essence, they shut down all the rumours about him cheating and were beyond elated to move into the next phase of their lives.

Watch Davido and Chioma here:

Reactions to Davido and Chioma's video

Nigerians are shocked to see Chioma happily sing her husband's song and shut all the haters up. See some reactions below:

@beaconde22:

"The chemistry too sweet to watch."

@dark_skin_soma:

"Who be this handler?? 3 bottles of D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme for you. Coz whattttt?"

@julianskincare_:

"This wedding na karma to haters."

@chikaosolu_:

"See Chi-mama's mouth. These two go sabi gossip."

@vive_vivica:

"They will cry blood."

@blessingedeks:

"Chi knows all the lyrics to his songs, even the beats in between. It just shows, her heart and soul is into the relationship. I love it!"

@justinahobiade:

"F*ck all the rumors dat part sweet oo."

It's a Privilege to Be a Bridesmaid" - Chioma

Over the last few days, the Nigerian social media space has been buzzing since reports about Davido and Chioma's upcoming wedding went viral.

The couple were recently sighted at a restaurant in Lagos with their friends, hanging out days before their wedding procession kicks off fully.

In the trending clips, Davido's wife-to-be, Chioma, asked her friends how it feels to be granted the privilege to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng