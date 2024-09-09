Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck had many in deep thought as he socially addressed his female fans

The fast-rising hip-hop star was present at an event over the weekend when he decided to speak about his gender and relationships

Odumodu, while on stage, went on to tackle men who demand from women what they bring to the table, igniting reactions online

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, recently offered relationship advice to his female fans.

The singer recently attended an event where he thrilled fun seekers with his lyrical dexterity and gave some relationship tips for the opposite gender.

Odumodublvck offered relationship advise to women. Credit: @odumodublvck

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, Odumodublvck noted that ladies should not mingle with men who are not keen on spending on them.

The controversial hip-hop star noted that Ladies should avoid men who demand what they bring to the table.

Watch his video below:

Odumodublvck spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thesugarbabeey:

"Real men don’t even ask."

youngslatty5:

"See this broke mumu wey music help. Mumu simp."

ayodeji_smile:

"Na wetin girls deh like be this, see Werey wey say if she no fuvk if she no suvk."

paulprolly:

"If she no bring anything to the table, no wam, make she just climb the table herself."

abu_.capalot:

"Ladies and gentlemen ,Welcome to the comment section, Tea or coffee please?"

youngslatty5:

"Brotherhood isn’t proud of this mugu."

kunuola:

"This one just dey contradict himself. What happened to if she no svck and fvck?."

shes__precious__:

"I don’t know if this question is real but no guy has ever asked me this question sha😂 and I’m always surprised to hear girls tell me some guys ask them that question."

emkhizz_official:

"Who wan come Dey spoil men?? Like see wetin my fellow man climb stage dey talk."

