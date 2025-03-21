Odumodublvck highlights Mikel Obi’s standout performance against Barcelona in 2012 as a key reason for naming him Nigeria’s greatest footballer

The rapper praises Mikel’s masterclass in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, solidifying his stance

He emphasises that football greatness is defined by on-pitch actions, not just reputation, using Mikel as the ultimate example

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has sparked a lively debate among football fans with his bold claim that John Mikel Obi is the greatest Nigerian footballer of all time.

In a series of tweets posted on March 20, 2025, the ‘Cast’ hitmaker pointed to specific moments in Mikel’s career to back his argument. He first recalled the unforgettable night at Camp Nou in 2012 when Mikel, then a Chelsea midfielder, stepped up as a centre-back after John Terry’s red card during a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

According to Odumodublvck, this display of versatility and resilience “stamped his place as the greatest ever to kick a ball from Nigeria.”

He didn’t stop there. Odumodublvck went on to laud Mikel’s performance in the Champions League final later that year against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. He described it as a “masterclass,” suggesting that Mikel’s ability to shine on Europe’s biggest stage further cements his legacy.

The rapper’s tweets, written in a mix of Nigerian Pidgin and English, resonate deeply with the streets of Naija, where football is more than just a sport—it’s a way of life. “Football no be by name, na by wetin you actually play,” he tweeted, driving home his point that Mikel’s on-field contributions outshine mere fame or hype.

What did Odumodublvck say about Mikel Obi?

According to Odumodublvck, Mikel Obi is the greatest Nigerian footballer. He said;

"The night Mikel tucked in at center back against Barcelona after Terry's red card at the Camp Nou stamped his place as the greatest ever to kick a ball from Nigeria."

He also mentioned that Mikel will announce the release date of his sophomore album, 'Industry Machine,' hinting at a possible appearance on Mikel Obi's Obi One podcast.

Reactions to Odumodu's claim about Mikel Obi

@Degwe217 said:

"Mikel and Caragher should be in the same sentence, Kanu is above them all"

@buchishine1 noted:

"Did you even watch Atlanta 96 semi finals between Nigeria and Brazil?

in that game? Nobody go school or work for morning after that match because the whole country was jubilating 😂"

@sportedge_e replied:

"I watched that camp nou highlight yesterday, now you want to make me watch it again.😌"

@_wsyd said:

"even before 2012, mikel has always been clear. mourinho took away majority of his potentials when he converted him to a DMF."

@real_benjay tweeted:

"I'm not sure I've ever seen Mikel lose possession without foul play"

@weizie7 said:

"He no play nothing , more than 10yrs career na one match highlight mtchew"

@shelleng_ replied:

"Bcos say u dey type in caps no mean say u dey make sense"

@showglance2 said:

"Em sure me say you no watch mike play. Na only highlight you dey watch.."

@oduburna said:

"Bro album like this always flop, you been talking about this sh!t like last month . We’ve not seen anything 👎👎"

@Cee_TeeCee replied:

"This our machine no de ever reach at all"

Odumodublvck reignites Nigeria's greatest player debate

Odumodublvck’s declaration has set social media ablaze, with fans across Nigeria weighing in. Mikel Obi, who retired in 2022, boasts an impressive CV: two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League trophy, and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles.

Yet, names like Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Nwankwo Kanu often dominate conversations about Nigeria’s football GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

By focusing on Mikel’s clutch performances, Odumodublvck shifts the narrative to tangible impact rather than flair or popularity, a perspective that’s got many nodding in agreement and others shaking their heads.

This bold statement taps into the passion Nigerians have for their football heroes, making it a proper Naija convo—raw, real, and full of energy.

Odumodublvck’s Headies win

Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck finally clinched the Rookie of the Year award at the 2024 Headies, a big win for the rising star.

The ‘Big Kala’ rapper was congratulated by the organisers for his standout contribution to Nigerian music that year.

His victory marked a milestone after years of grinding in the industry, cementing his growing influence.

