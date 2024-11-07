Chelsea remains strongly linked with the potential signing of Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen

The Premier League club is set to face stiff competition, with several other top clubs also expressing interest in securing the services of the prolific striker

However, former midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has suggested a different forward who could be a valuable addition to the West London side instead of Osimhen

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Mikel Obi has recommended an alternative striker for Chelsea, should they fail to sign Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea has been strongly linked with a move for the Nigerian forward, with growing speculation around a potential permanent transfer as the January window approaches.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Premier League club faces fierce competition from several other teams, including Galatasaray and Arsenal, both of whom, according to Goal.com, are also eyeing Osimhen.

Nonetheless, amid the intense interest from rival clubs, Mikel has urged Chelsea to consider signing a different striker, one who can deliver goals on par with what Osimhen would bring to the team.

Mikel suggest Osimhen's alternative to Chelsea

Speaking on the recent edition of his Obi One Podcast, the 37-year-old stressed his former side could consider making Viktor Gyokeres' transfer permanent.

He highlighted how, during his time at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea strengthened their forward line with high-profile signings like Fernando Torres and Nicolas Anelka, both of whom kept Didier Drogba on his toes. Mikel believes Gyokeres could provide similar competition to Nicholas Jackson.

"Definitely. For me, he is a Premier League player—someone who fits the league perfectly," Mikel said. "He has all the qualities you need to succeed: strength, size, pace, and, most importantly, a clinical eye for goal."

He further emphasised Gyokeres' impressive goal-scoring record, stating,

"His goal ratio is better than any striker in Europe right now, and the stats speak for themselves. He's been incredible, and scoring three goals against Manchester City is no small feat. He's been fantastic and even has a bit of a Haaland-like presence on the field."

Reports suggest that Gyokeres could be signed for a transfer fee of around €100 million. According to Fotmob data, the Swedish forward has accumulated an impressive 27 goals in just 17 appearances so far this season.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng