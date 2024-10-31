Odumodublvck has been presented his house gift as reward of being crowned the Rookie of the Year at the 16th edition of Headies

In some pictures which were sighted online, the rapper was in the company of the organiser of the award in his office

He was taken to the location of the property where the real estate boss who worked in collaboration with Headies' organiser showed him around

Nigeria rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck, has finally gotten the house that came with his title as the Rookie of the Year at the 16th edition of Headies Award.

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper was named the Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies award. The title caused a commotion between him, and another upcoming artist.

Odumodublvck excited about new house. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@ayoanimashaun

Source: Instagram

A picture collage put together by Ayo Animashaun, organiser of the Headies award, was shared on social media.

In one of the photos, the music artist, who recently slammed a football star, was being presented the document of his new property at Animashaun's office.

Odumodublvck goes to see his new house

In another picture, the rapper was taken to see the location of his new house. He was having a chat with the award organiser and the real estate agent who collaborated with the organisers of Headies.

According to Animashaun, Headies has delivered it promise in the past to winners of some award categories. He noted that some got cars, and now it was a house.

He thanked Ned Okonkwo, the real estate agent in charge of the property.

See the post here:

What fans said about Animashaun's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@kenneth.obah:

"Keeping doing your job champ."

@gee6ixx:

"Congratulations Big Kala."

@sengeoflagos:

"Congratulations Odumodublvck. God bless my boss Ayoanimashaun for always encouraging talents."

@goke_ayo:

"Na those who get, Una still dey give."

@kenneth.obah:

"Mr Shaun your kind is rare!may God continue to enlarge you boss."

@emmanueljoseph95:

"Congratulations OD Nwanne."

Odumodublvck compares Suarez, Haaland

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had shown that he was a football fan by comparing two great international players in his tweet on X.

The singer noted that Suarez was better than his colleague, Haaland, in sporting activities, though he didn't state the reason for his utterance.

His post sparked debate online and fans reacted to his tweet, which also attracted foreign sporting platform.

Source: Legit.ng