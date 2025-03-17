Ademola Lookman has been one of the best attackers in Italy and possibly in the world since joining Atalanta

Lookman showcased his credentials to the world after netting a hat trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final

A former Atalanta forward has named one attribute Lookman has better than every other Serie A attackers

Former Atalanta striker Christian Vieri has named an attribute Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman possesses that no other attacker in the Italian Serie A has.

Lookman has been one of the most outstanding attackers in the Serie A since joining Atalanta in 2022, and possibly one of the best wingers in the world in that time.

Ademola Lookman repels challenge from an Inter Milan defender during Atalanta's 2-0 loss. Photos by Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto.

He announced himself to the world after scoring an impressive hat trick against invincible German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final.

The Super Eagles attacker went on to be named the African Footballer of the Year at the CAF Awards held in Morocco in December after another great outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vieri praises Ademola Lookman

Former Inter Milan forward Christian Vieri has praised Lookman and named one key attribute that the former Premier League attacker has that no one else in the Serie A does.

“You watch him and think, ‘Oh, let’s see what he does now.’,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There’s no one like him in Serie A: every time he gets the ball, he goes one-on-one, always. He’s fast and strong; he takes players on, dribbles, and shoots. Left foot or right foot, it doesn’t matter.”

He said this ahead of the Atalanta versus Inter Milan which the league champions won 2-0 at the Gewiss stadu5, during which three red cards were issued.

Lookman clashed with Gasperini weeks ago after the manager called him out over a penalty miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Vieri, who played for Atalanta over three spells, claimed Gasperini can never say that about him because its not through and indirectly backed Lookman that only those who take penalties can miss them.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Inter Milan. Photo by Alessio Morgese.

“He couldn’t have, because it wasn’t true. I always say that you should take a penalty if you feel like it. And if a teammate comes over and says, ‘I feel it,’ it’s fair to let him.” he added.

“The only ones who miss penalties are those who take them, and if you miss once, so be it,” he concluded.

The incident has been resolved without much fuss and despite the player’s public statement, no sanction was issued as both player and manager buried the hatchet silently.

As noted by Football Italia, the incident has caused consequences, which could influence the manager’s future after he confirmed he will not renew his contract which would expire in 2026.

Gasperini makes promise to Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Gasperini promised Lookman that he would hand him Atalanta’s captain armband before the end of the season if he keeps up with his performances.

The manager praised the reigning African Footballer of the Year as one of the best players and leaders in the team and as such he should captain the team before the season ends.

