William Troost-Ekong said fellow countryman Victor Osimhen will play in the English Premier League next season

The former CAF Player of the Year saw his standing at Napoli drop following the appointment of Antonio Conte as coach in 2024

The Nigerian striker is currently being pursued by several Premier League clubs and PSG ahead of next summer

Former Watford player William Troost-Ekong has stated that Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles defender noted that the former Lille striker has hinted at his next destination.

Osimhen played a key role in leading Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990 under coach Luciano Spalletti in the 2022/23 Serie A season.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has unveiled Victor Osimhen's next destination for the upcoming summer. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen to where?

William Troost-Ekong said Nigeria goal poacher Victor Osimhen will make a move to the English Premier League in the 2025/26 season.

According to Brilla, the Super Eagles captain explained that there is a huge probability the striker will choose Chelsea over other teams.

The 31-year-old believes the right time for Osimhen to move is this summer after making a huge impact in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham are also expected to be in the market for a striker and not a winger, making them potential destinations for the former VfL Wolfsburg per Caughtoffside. Troost-Ekong said via TalkSPORT:

"I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team.

“I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

“I couldn’t see him playing in Galatasaray for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong explained that Victor Osimhen will likely play for Chelsea next season. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

James urges Osimhen to join Chelsea

Nigerian journalist Victor Michael James has urged former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea next season.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, James suggested that the former Lille striker could break the club's record set by African legend Didier Drogba. He said:

“Victor Osimhen is one of the best players to come out of Africa, and his ideal destination next season is Chelsea.

Players like Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Mikel Obi, and Michael Essien have all made history with the club, winning the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m sure Drogba is in touch with Osimhen and will likely guide him.

During the 2023 AFCON, we all saw how the Nigerian striker idolized the Ivory Coast legend; he admitted that the former CAF Player of the Year played a role in ensuring he joined Galatasaray.”

Osimhen re-joins Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has re-joined the Napoli squad for preseason activities despite being linked away from the club.

Osimhen remains the subject of transfer rumours amid links with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

His staggering €130 million valuation seems to be giving suitors concern, as no concrete bid has been received.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng