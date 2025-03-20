Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic dropped two points after bottling a two-goal lead against Zimbabwe

The result handed Nigeria a boost in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier despite a poor start to the series

Nigerians on social media shared their reactions and apportion blame for the Super Eagles' current position

Nigerian football fans have reacted to Benin Republic dropping points against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier which has handed the Super Eagles a boost.

The Super Eagles face Rwanda and Zimbabwe during the match international break and they must win both games to keep the hopes of qualifying alive.

Nigeria have three points from the opening four games and this has left the team on the brink of missing out on consecutive tournaments after not qualifying for the 2022 edition.

Group members Benin Republic coached by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and Zimbabwe, Nigeria’s opponents in Uyo played a 2-2 draw, which is an advantage for Nigeria.

Nigerians react to Benin’s draw

Nigeria need to win all their remaining games and hope for results in other games to go their way to have a chance of qualifying and despite Benin's draw against Zimbabwe favouring them, Nigerians are displeased.

Reactions have trailed Legit.ng’s report on Facebook.

Agbo Steve Chidozie replied:

“Na Finidi put us for this calculation.”

George Kingdom Odonor replied:

“Why does Nigeria always choose to qualify in all tournaments in the tough way? Always choose to qualify from below the table when it is almost all lost through the skin of their teeth in all tournaments.”

Fidelis Samuel replied:

“So we don start again (if Zimbabwe draw Egypt loose and South Africa fights or Togo got suspended then we go qualify.”

Aminu Audu Onu replied:

“Nigeria our own everything na calculator who do us like this.”

Chukwuemeka Victor replied:

“Arithmetic of blood pressure is at again. NFF e no go better for Una o”

Founder Eyotor Jeff Uniomwan replied:

“Nigeria, always depending on the failure of others to qualify. It wasn't like this before.”

Okokoni Solomon Kelvin replied:

“Nigeria abeg make una win una match and leave boost for Lucozed boost🙄”

Enyeneokpon Umoren replied:

“When will all these qualification permutations end for the Super Eagles?”

Emmanuel Damilola replied:

“All these ones is not my problem my problem now is to focus and win all our games without that we can't go anywhere and we don't need to wait anybody results our own is to win all our matches remaining.”

Finidi George is not solely responsible for Nigeria's current position even though he played a part by losing to Benin Republic and drawing against South Africa.

Portuguese coach and AFCON finalist Jose Peseiro started Nigeria's campaign with two costly draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November 2023.

Rwanda's captain ‘disrespects' Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Rwanda's captain Bizimana Djihad disrespected Nigeria's attackers particularly Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen before tomorrow’s game.

The Amavubi's captain talked about one of Africa's best attacks as nothing because they scored four points against Nigeria during the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

