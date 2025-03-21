Victor Osimhen will be in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Rwanda in Kigali later today

Nigeria face a must-win game against Amavubi to boost their World Cup qualification hopes

A Galatasaray fan has arrived in Rwanda to support the striker during the crucial match today

Galatasaray fans have been showing love to Victor Osimhen since he moved to Turkey and one of them has taken it a step further by following him to the national team.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after his proposed permanent moves away from Napoli last summer failed to materialise and he was ostracized from the squad.

Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick for Galatasaray before travelling for international duty. Photo by Serhat Cagdas.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions swooped in and signed him on loan and from the moment he arrived at Istanbul airport on September 3 at around 2 AM local time, they have loved him.

Osimhen has repaid the love by being their best player this season, contributing to 31 goals in 30 games in all competitions to help the team stay unbeaten in the league.

The Nigerian forward signed off with a hat trick for the Turkish club again Antalyaspor before jetting out to Rwanda for the March international break.

Galatasaray fan travels to Rwanda

Osimhen is back with the national team for the first time this year and is expected to lead the line for new manager Eric Chelle as Nigeria chase three points in Kigali.

Extraordinary scenes happened ahead of the game later today after a female Galatasaray fan travelled to Rwanda to show support for the Napoli-owned striker.

As seen in a video shared by OJB Sports, she travelled to Africa to support the striker and had a Galatasaray jersey with her, which she hopes the player would sign for her.

The kind gesture generated positive reactions from football fans including Nigerians and Turkish.

@bobby_ray_213 replied:

“She traveled from Turkey to Rwanda to see Osimhen, man👏🏾”

@sscoscarx wrote:

“Haters will tell you ; “he has ego, his attitude is bad” yet man has been one of the most loved players in most teams he’s ever played !! Osimhen you are him 💯”

@TonyTraveszn wrote:

“When you're financially stable, you'll be able to satisfy some of your crazy wishes. Beautiful.”

Victor Osimhen with his Super Eagles teammates during training in Kigali. Photo from @victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

Osimhen’s future at the Istanbul-based club is uncertain and he is more likely to leave than stay amid interest from top European clubs including Manchester United.

However, he has displayed loyalty by turning down multiple offers to leave the club in January despite offers from clubs ready to trigger his release clause.

However, the Turkish champions will not give up without a fight as they are ready to do everything it takes to win the race for his signature.

Osimhen gives Galatasaray conditions

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen gave Galatasaray conditions to sign for them permanently as he nears the end of his season-long loan spell from Napoli.

The striker's conditions are salary demands, which exceed what he currently earns as a loan player, as well as the future of manager Okan Buruk at the club.

Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng