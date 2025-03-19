Fans of Portable have tagged him to the video of a diss track that Fuji artist Saheed Osupa sang a while ago

Portable had made a video to lash out at Osupa and called him big for nothing, and he sang praises of Pasuma

The song trended online as many shared their take about Portable's action and the fact that Osupa would soon come for him

Fuji artist, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa seemingly has replied his junior colleague, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus over a video he made about him.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had lashed out at Osupa and called him big for nothing. He also praised Pasuma in the video.

A few hours after the recording went viral, a diss track that Osupa sang a while ago also surfaced online.

Though the elderly artist didn't mention Portable's name, many fans tagged him and advised him to listen to the song.

They also remarked that he should be expecting what Osupa would do after seeing his video.

Osupa calls human being animals

In the video, the music star, who graduated from University of Ibadan a few years ago, blamed human being and shared the reason a lot of people behave like animals.

According to him, when a baby is born, instead of the baby to be breastfed, they would be feeding the baby with cow milk.

He affirmed that there was no way such a child would not behave like an animal.

Saheed Osupa encouraged mother to feed their children with chest milk.

People Portable has abused in the past

Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, is not the first person that Portable would have lashed out at unprovoked.

He recently sent Lande to the gallows over his drama with his ex-wife. Some of his lovers and baby mamas have also been victims of his constant tantrums online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Osupa's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the song sang by Osupa Saheed and linked to Portable. Here are some comments below:

@kofoworola_mi1 reacted:

"I know say by 1 month time to now, you go follow Portable cry for that video wey em do. Kso no be person wey dey forget and forgive like that, most especially when he's not at fault. No be everybody can take such from riffraff someone like Portable. If no be Osupa."

@koweorrola stated:

"Osupa wey get song for every situation."

@limahsfit shared:

"KSO has lyrics for every drama."

@kayoderebecca6012023 said:

"Na crase dey worry Portable."

@horluwatimileyinb wrote:

"If you know you won't feel sorry for him no matter the consequences he might face for disrespecting olufimo like this post."

@ideraoluwa_anu reacted:

"Dis guy called portable really needs someone who will deal with him silently."

@emmanueltitusgodson commented:

"Nah bag of trouble Portable go drag so."

Efe Irene vibes to Fuji music

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress Efe Irene showed off her love for Fuji music in a video.

In the clip, she was vibing and singing Saheed Osupa's song, which talks about flirting.

Fans were impressed because she could sing the song perfectly, despite the fact that she was not a Yoruba lady.

