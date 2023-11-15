Fuji artiste, Saheed Osupa had finished from the University of Ibadan with a second-class upper degree

He splashed pictures from the convocation ceremony on social media as he gushed about his status

Fans have reacted to the good news and congratulated him for his achievement while wishing him the best

Akorede Babatunde Okunola, known by the stage name Saheed Osupa, was over the moon on Wednesday for graduating from the University of Ibadan in flying colours.

The singer who recently ended his age rift with MC Oluomo has so many things to be happy about. He took to his Instagram page to paint it red with photos from his convocation.

Proud Moment Fuji Singer Osupa Saheed Graduates From UI at 54. Photo Credit @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

In the pictures on his Instagram, he wore a white shirt and trousers and had a sky-blue convocation gown. He also wore the blue convocation cap with it.

The philanthropist proudly announced to the public that they should note that he had finished university and graduated with an upper degree.

See the pictures from his graduation ceremony here:

How fans reacted to Saheed Osupa's graduation

Netizens have reacted to the pictures posted by the singer during his convocation ceremony. Here are some of the comments below.

@officialafeezowo:

"Congratulations to you my brother ."

@epsalumproductions:

"Congratulations King Dr. Saheed Osupa."

@donbusybrain1972:

"Person way snap this pic deserve 2by2 ponpo !"

@opalockadruggie:

"Please be aware ooo i kmow wan hear say nah fake results when baba wan contest for governor congratulations olufimo."

@o.l.u.w.a.n.i:

"Recte Sapere Fons (Knowledge and Sound Judgement) that's our Motto....Greatest Uites....Congratulations Sir."

@iam_queenajoke:

"Congratulations to you jakie Tia It’s now official ."

@mandilas__hub:

"Congratulations on this great and laudable achievement king. It take serious commitment, huge sacrifice and great dedication to achieve a fit like this. You’re a great inspiration to countless people out there. "

@Demola09:

"Congratulations. A lesson that age, wealth, or social status shouldn’t be a barrier to the pursuit of knowledge."

@the_doyin:

"Ahead ahead. I am next to be congratulated In Jesus name."

@big_yhayi:

"Congratulations olufimo 1 ."

