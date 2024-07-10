Actress Efe Irene has been sighted doing one of the things she enjoys in a viral video she uploaded on social media

In the recording, she was singing and vibing to Fuji music sang by Saheed Osupa which talks about flirting

Netizens took to the comment section to share their hot takes about the song and the actress, as some asked questions

Nollywood actress, Efe Irene, stirred massive reactions online after she was seen vibing and singing Saheed Osupa's Fuji music.

In the video, the singer, who graduated from UI, was singing about infidelity and the extent he can go to flirt. Irene danced joyfully to the rhythm as she also sang the song word for word and was obviously enjoying it from her facial expression.

Efe Irene sings Saheed Osupa's Fuji song. Photo credit @efeirene/@kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who marked her friendship with Timini recently also wrote out the lyric of the song she was singing in the caption of her post.

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to applaud her, as some wondered if she knew the meaning of the song she was singing.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Efe Irene's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@hrm_queentobi:

"Efe! Please what is this?! eEen me wei be Yoruba just dey hear this song for the first time, and there you are chewing the lyrics."

@iamvjadams:

"Giran united."

@eniola_ajao:

"Please where is my Efe gangan."

@9jabudgetstore:

People asking if she knows the meaning .. her facial expressions says it all she know Wetin she "Dey sing .. looove it."

@mhotunapparel:

"Anyone with d song titles pls."

@nakeddirector_:

"Shina bintin. That’s where I’m at!"

@ericanlewedim:

"Translation please."

@_prettyjane__:

"Why am I mistaking this efe for Sharonooja."

@olamisharp:

"Haaa,this Igbo girl ?"

@mzkindaposh:

"This is the first beautiful thing have watched today girl you nabbed it."

Efe Irene dumps Olumide Oworu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actress was one of the people, who celebrated Oworu when he unveiled his political plan.

She went to his page to cheer him on, however, she later made a U-turn, and supported Desmond Elliot.

Irele's sudden switch sparked reactions on social media, with netizens asking why the actress changed her mind.

Source: Legit.ng