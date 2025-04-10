Davido is letting everyone know what he goes through just by being in the limelight, especially as one of Afrobeats’ Big 3, as fans claim

The singer, in his lengthy interview with The Breakfast Club, shared his experience with an online troll

According to him, he made sure to identify the said troll by paying a fee and explained what happened afterwards

Social media users sparked online discourse following one of Davido’s revelations in a recent interview.

The singer, who has been preparing for the release of his fifth studio album, 5IVE, shared his experience at the hands of trolls.

He noted that there have been times when his foreign counterparts, the likes of Nicki Minaj and Victoria Monét, called to ask why he’s getting hit so much online.

He said that on the fateful day, he was live on social media when the said troll, reportedly from his rivals Wizkid and Burna Boy’s camps, began to throw shades at him.

Davido said he was determined to fish the troll out and paid someone $5K to bring him to him. He eventually met the troll, but the man began to beg, adding that trolling was his means of feeding his family and that he gets paid to do it.

The hosts of the show laughed, wondering why people are so desperate to bring top artists down.

Watch the video online:

Davido angrily replies troll who dragged his father

Recall, Legit.ng reported that Davido had replied a troll who commented on his father after he tweeted about police commissioner Umar Abba.

The singer angrily ranted online after he got wind of his uncle's announcement about how ex-Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had concluded plans to cause havoc in Osun.

An online user tweeted that many should not listen to people whose kids are scattered abroad, resulting in a heated response from the Afrobeat singer.

How fans reacted to OBO $5K claims

Read some reactions below:

@Gladston_x said:

"Where's the evidence..who's the troll. Lies."

@lukman_wsg said:

"This boy is a complete fraud."

@greenblood9ja said:

"This guy and cold zobo sha. It comes naturally for him 😂. I met Chioma when I was broke. I was not always rich. Now this? Abeg now."

@BakareLawrence said:

"Can he just speak normally."

@Coachbenjamin_ said:

"We need the proof. No be by chocho cho."

Davido on how he almost got blackmailed

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke shared details of a near-ugly encounter with an old friend.

The singer, in a trending interview, revealed how he was secretly recorded gossiping about one of his colleagues.

He expressed his shock after the said friend sent him the clip and demanded money in exchange.

