Portable has shared the reason his colleague Speed Darlington challenged him to a fight a few days ago

In the video, he called Anthony Joshua as the next person he would like to fight instead of Darlington

He also demanded for a hug amount to beat the boxer and his utterance generated a series of reactions from fans

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable has stated the reason his colleague, Darlington Okoye, challenged him to a fight.

Legit.ng had reported that the Darlington and Portable had challenged each other to a boxing bout and shared video to show the level of the preparations they were making.

In a new video made by the controversial singer, he said Darlington was just using him to promote his show taking place in April.

He said that he was interested in fighting renown professional boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Portable makes demand about pay

Also in the clip, Portable pointed out that Darlington was not as big as he is in the music industry.

He told his fans to bring N100m so that he can deal with Anthony Joshua in a wrestling contest.

People Portable have fought in wrestling contest

The Zeh Nation boss has fought with a some celebrities in the past. He had a boxing bout with Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, and he won the match.

Portable also fought with Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin, and also defeated him.

Recall that Darlington was the first to take a swipe at Portable before they both challenged each other to a fight.

He invited Portable to perform at his show in April, however, he gave him conditions if he must appear at the event.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the singer sharing his plan for Anthony Joshua. Here are comments below:

@halinah_xx commented:

"Be like portable get another life under his pillow, Portable and wahala 5&6."

@djreeves_uk8701 reacted:

"I love your effortless confidence, omoale."

@zamani_couture_ said:

"Na gone so soon you dey find."

@f.m.g_770 shared:

"I know you have dig your grave for your backyard so I won't pity you."

@bhad_boy_scott wrote:

"Few days later, eyin fans mi, egbami o! Anthony Joshua wan keeee me. You can’t off my light I’m a star like you, Yes."

@perkinson007 commented:

"Use your life bet instead of money. I wan see something, No be see finish be that sef."

@acemaestro1 stated:

"Guess you are tired of eating eba at Odogwu bar. E be like this life don tire portable make he just dey dey go."

Portable, Bewaji practice boxing at home

Legit.ng had reported that Portable used his first wife Bewaji to practice boxing at home ahead of his fight with Speed Darlington.

In the clip, the two of them wore their boxing gloves in each of their hands while fighting each other.

At some points, Portable was heard screaming that Bewaji wanted to remove his teeth, as fans tried to pick the winner

