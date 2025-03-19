Portable Zazu has moved on from his drama with Ijoba Lande as he called out Fuji star Saheed Osupa in a new video

The Zeh Nation label boss slammed Saheed Osupa over an action the Fuji star reportedly took against him

Portable's unpleasant comment about Saheed Osupa has triggered reactions, with many dragging him for disrespecting the Fuji star

Nigerian Street-Pop singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu has stirred up a fresh drama with Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa.

Portable who has been caught up in a series of exchanges with comedian and skit maker Ijoba Lande for kneeling down and prostrating to the man who slept with his wife as they reconciled., in a trending video taunted Osupa with his physical appearance.

Portable who spoke in Yoruba language described Osupa as a big-for-nothing fellow.

The singer also sang praises of Saheed Osupa's colleague Pasuma, who revealed embraced him like a child.

"Saheed Osupa, you are just big for nothing. If you are not ready to embrace me, I will drag you. You sing Fuji while I sing hip hop. This is why I love Paso, he embraced me like his own child. He is a good man. You are senseless’ -Portable said in the video.

According to the report, Portable's outburst against Saheed Osupa was because the Fuji singer took down his (Portable) song on Spotify and other streaming platforms due to copyright infringement.

Watch video as Portable calls out Saheed Osupa, blast Fuji singer:

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Portable dragged Speed Darlington after receiving an invitation to perform at the latter's upcoming concert.

Portable dismissed the invitation, telling Speedy that he was living in his imagination if he thought he could get him on stage.

He accused the indigenous rapper of trying to use him to promote his own event. Portable also took a jab at Speed Darlington's image, insisting he was no "tout" like the Bangdadadang! hitmaker.

Reactions as Portable drags Saheed Osupa

Several netizens criticised Portable for his incessant dragging of celebrities online, others stated that he crossed the line with his unpleasant comment about Osupa. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

olagold01 said:

"This guy does not know that its not everyone that has the spirit of forgiveness hmmm."

moyobola_signature said:

"Out of all people na Osuwa u go for I pity you… go ask ur Oga dem go tell you…. Olufimo no be ur mate."

mrskayskitchen reacted:

"If osupa and his fans allow this to slide omadun mi gan."

kenny_keni23 commented:

"Haaaaa... portable just finished is career... This is a big mistake he just made mehn."

medallion77 reacted:

"This guy is a ticking time bomb. The only people he can’t call out or insult are those who don’t get anywhere near him. Hes not the type you should have anywhere around you if you respect yourself."

Portable releases song about Ijoba Lande's ordeal

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable Zazu dropped a new song about the trending 'Truth or Dare' phrase on social media.

He threw shades at Lande, singing about how his wife was taken away from him.

Portable was seen dancing energetically to the new jam in a video.

