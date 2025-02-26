Nigerian international sensations Wizkid and Burna Boy made it to the frontline of blogs following their recent hang-out

The two Afrobeats artists were seen in a serene environment as someone captured them sitting at a table before them

While the trending clip was mute fans and netizens online tried to decipher what the colleagues were up to

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid born Ayodeju Balogun and Burna Boy born Damini Ogulu have their fans and music lovers in suspense following their recent meeting.

The two singers were seen in a cozy location while being captured on camera.

Wizkid and Burna Boy's hang-out spur suspense online. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Fans and netizens who came across noticed that the ambience around them looked more like an official than convivial.

Legit.ng recalls that the Ginger hitmakers have been more inclined to each other recently since Wizkid’s online fallout with Davido.

During finance mogul Tony Elumelu's annual All White End-of-the-Year party, Afrobeats sensations Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy delivered thrilling performances at the exclusive concert.

After Wizkid was done with his performance, he sweetly addressed the City Boy crooner as his brother.

Recall that Wizkid and Davido's fight resurfaced in September 2024 when Wizkid teased a big announcement for Independence Day (October 1).

Shortly after, Davido promised a huge announcement on the same date. The coinciding announcements sparked excitement, and anxiety among the duo's intimidating fanbases.

Nigerian Afrobeats rivals Davido and wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido

Source: Instagram

As promised, Davido teased a new single on Tuesday October 1, on Instagram with the caption, "New song loading. "Happy Independence, Nigeria."

Later that day Wizkid made a post throwing shades on Elon Musk's X and claimed that a certain artist was used to dropping mid-songs,

He also restated the nickname “Frogido" he earlier gave the Unavailable hitmaker

The father of four boys also explained further reasons why he doesn't see Davido as a competition .

This was after a netizen accused him of using his beef with Davido to sell out his song.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid and Burna Boy spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwamuhad77 wrote:

"Abeg who fit talk wey wizkid and burna boy look there ones . Omoh."

mrshams_ said:

"Them Dey morn Davido career with all black, 5ive don flop b."

obinna_benefit_23 said:

"Hakuma nata ta know body badda OBO nah there father."

kd__west wrote:

"See as that manchi wey wear sunglasses fresh like madt."

tj_alfred08 reacted:

"Wetin these 2 Dey discuss without Igbo for hand."

bigmisty998 reacted:

"My own Wiz Dey moll he Igbo lowkey under the table."

Akon ranks Nigerian Afrobeats stars

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Senegalese-American music icon Akon talking about Nigeria’s top Afrobeats artists gained attention recently.

The multi-award-winning star, in an interview with Chartsafrica, highlighted what he admired about Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

Akon’s view about the Unavailable hitmaker didn’t sit well with most of his fans, as it triggered a series of conflicting reactions online.

