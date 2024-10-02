Nigerian international singer has confused to take a poke at his colleague Davido following his recent single

In a previous report, the Made in Lagos hitmaker hurled shade at the snippet released by his perceived rival

Following that, the father of four boys explained further reasons why he doesn't see Davido as a competition

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, shared more details about his perspective on colleague Davido.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in a series of new tweets, lambasted his perceived rivalry David Adeleke, aka Davido, for the latest single he teased and gave him a new name, “Frogido”

Wizkid talked about how he sees Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

This came after the former DMW executive had earlier hinted at sharing some juicy news with his fans via his Twitter page. His post caused backlash from naysayers as it collided with that of his industry rival Wizkid, who also planned to release new music on October 1, 2024.

Following Wizkid’s recent rollout, a netizen accused the hin of using his beef with Davido to sell out his song.

The user wrote:

“So if you no beef Davido no song no go sell?”

Wizkid replied:

“I don’t beef weaklings, We all know he is weak! No talent.”

Buttressing further, he wrote:

“80 trash! We got 80 albums for any song y’all drop! Puussy boys!”

See the tweets below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Davido 001, WIZKID 003, u go explain TAYA."

nikkyo660:

"Davido didn’t do anything bad I too love that man 🥰OBO."

thestudentconnectv:

"If Davido doesn't have talent he won't be in the top 3 conversation for more than 10 years now. If you think na him money run am ask B red or Dice Ailes why them never reach him level."

brendanukagod__:

"Using David to promote your craft is not helping to be honest."

taaatibg:

"The wingless bird is just obsessed with Davido.. Always using Davido as a reminder for himself."

estherr_chase:

"No talent? This boy is just saying anything now…Yabaaaaa una patient don escape again o."

234.own:

Wizkid too funny. Just release the song already popsi. Ur maturity tactics nor Dey work again u don turn menace."

Street raffia bag seller argues he looks like Wizkid

A random street seller caught the attention of Nigerians online with his recent claims.

A viral video captured on one of the busy streets in the country saw when a raffia bag seller boldly stated that he was Wizkid’s lookalike.

Even after a series of questions, the elderly man insisted on his statement, triggering laughter among fans and netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng