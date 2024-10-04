Singer Wizkid is not relenting anytime soon, as a fresh post was spotted on his social media page

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid said hurtful things to Davido after he went on a tweeting spree

In a new post, the singer issues a fresh warning to both Davido and his gang, 30BG, generating more buzz online

Fans are shocked to see that David Adeleke, aka Davido, has still not responded to his rival, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, as he resumed dragging him online.

Wizkid went from dragging music release date, October 1, with Davido to name-calling and a full-on solo rampage. Wizkid showed no mercy and did not hesitate to trash anyone who dared to come in between or call him to order.

Some of those hit by Wizkid's tweets responded, while others stayed mute, just like Davido, who has continued to promote his collaboration with Puma and his music.

In a new post, Wizkid warned Davido and his associates to keep mute and continue to stay that way.

He wrote:

"Una see as everywhere don quiet so, make e dey continue like that. I no wan hear pim."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's shade

Read some comments below:

@kewa_emmanuel:

"I love wizkid."

@uncle_merit:

"Attention seeker."

@osho.steam_30bg:

"This flop guy go soon enter market."

@manova_madeit:

"All this thing na to make way for what is to come. Davido and wiz got something."

@iam_emmafavour_bosslady:

"Fighting someone for the pass 3 days no respond hmm 🤔 rest please."

@ogeeyagilevel:

"Anything possy talk nah true."

@aremuthegreat:

"Who silent for you they just leave you to be ranting broski you can drop album without shading. Grace full everywhere eye ke ye lol."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Meanwhile, the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

