Senegalese-American music icon Akon (Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka) has caught attention in Nigeria with his remarks about the country’s top music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

In an interview with ChartsAfrica, Akon shared his admiration for Afrobeats artists, discussing his current favorites in the industry.

Senegalese-American music star Akon reviews the top 3 Afrobeats stars.

The Lonely crooner expressed his appreciation for Burna Boy and called him a “beast” on the global music scene.

Akon credited Burna Boy for blending Nigerian and Ghanaian sounds in a way that sets him apart.

He claimed that his influence could be seen in Burna Boy’s blueprint and gave credit to the former head of international at Konvict Music for shaping Burna Boy’s career.

For Wizkid, Akon said that he was a superstar who releases one song a year that stays relevant throughout.

Speaking about Davido, Akon mentioned that he is a hardworking artist. He claimed that the Awuke crooner was an underdog back then who wanted to be like Wizkid when he dominated the airwaves.

He stated that Davido’s wealthy family helped his career. And pointed out that the twin dad kept coming back with good songs and videos to be recognized on the scene.

Akon claimed that the twin dad had the most songs, and beat his colleagues in terms of quantity versus quality.

He also gave a shout-out to Mr Eazi and applauded his brilliance to combine music and business.

Nigerians react to Akon’s opinion on Afrobeats

aishaadedolapo reacted:

"Akon is agbaya leave baba imade alone,I dint know why that just talk about davido like that,person that hustle like anything."

daramola7724 wrote:

"All because Davido didn’t bow to the devil unlike his colleagues Akon nd so on, the hate just keep coming."

arowolo_diamond said:

"Sorry to say this but i knew Akon had no sense when he said as an upcoming artist if you put out a freestyle and it didn’t go viral you’re not that good to be famous 😂 im a fan of Akon music tho just don’t Fucck with the way he think."

mummy_jidenna16 reacted:

"Na just grace or jealousy cus I no see how wiz take pass david."

kennie__001 wrote:

"For this music thing o Wizkid na 001, davido is not actually making money than either Burna/ wiz/ don musically bro is just rich from the womb."

ekyekpenyong said:

"Burna boy is understood by millions of international artists, Burna is not a local material, he doesn’t produce quantity but quality songs."

dennis8est wrote:

"Only Gen Z will disagree… fact."

Akon under fire for saying black people are richer than whites in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mzansi recently had a field day with singer Akon after he shared his views about the living conditions in South Africa.

With his chest, Akon said the wealthiest people in SA are black, while white people live in the ghettos.

The singer was a guest on a popular hip-hop YouTube podcast Drink Champs, where he told the hosts that in all the poorest areas, the ones who occupy them the most are whites.

