A viral video captured the bromance between Nigerian music stars Burna Boy (Damini Oguly) and Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun) during the Oando PLC Chrismas party as they sidelined their colleague Davido (David Adeleke) who was also present.

Legit.ng reported that Adewale Tinubu's company, Oando Energy, celebrated its 30th anniversary and year-end party at a prestigious location in Lagos.

Wizkid and Burna Boy spotted together. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido

Source: Instagram

The top three Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid, performed for the audience at the star-studded event, leaving everyone in awe.

Following the trio's amazing vocal performance, Burna Boy and Wizkid were seen chatting backstage at the event, demonstrating their close relationship.

Everyone's attention was drawn to the scene as Wizkid put his hand around Burna Boy's neck in a loving gesture that seemed to be an embrace. Burna Boy was also observed muttering cordial remarks to the "Kese (Dance)" hitmaker.

See the video below:

Wizkid and Davido spur reactions online

The video of the two Grammy winners caused a stir online, given that Davido, who also attended the Oando's party, was not seen in the gathering.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@dan_d26:

"You go hear Dey are trying to gang up now."

@walters_tweet_:

Abi this is the reason Davido tweeted his enemies will gather in 2025

@Damola131:

"He sure me say Wizkid no fit talk say na watin David do am be this? Even Burna boy no fit pick point watin David us Vex am? So why? He no make sense nah make the 3 Dey see there sef for same place, 3 big men from say nation Kan Dey beef each other."

@Mk32763631:

"Na why davido come cry for twitter yesterday be this 😂…make e go dey hangout with den dre."

@holanz_:

"So Burna leave Chloe for house because of Big wiz."

Davido shares wish for enemies in 2025

Davido has shared what he wishes for his enemies in his career as the new year 2025 approaches.

The singer took to X to make a post targeted at his critics and concluded it by praying that his wish would come to pass.

Rival fans were displeased with his post, taking to the comment section to taunt him and share their opinions.

Source: Legit.ng