Daddy Freeze Reacts to New Video of 2baba & Natasha, Shares Observation Amid Marriage Prep
- On-air personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to a recent video of 2baba and his wife-to-be, Natasha
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that the love birds were captured at the Esama of Benin's palace amid rumoured preparation of their wedding
- In reaction to the viral clip, sighted by Legit.ng, Daddy Freeze shared his observation about the duo
2baba and Natasha Igbinedion have not stopped trending online after their public display of affection towards each other.
Recall that the African Queen hitmaker had publicly dissociated himself from his wife of 13 years, Annie Idibia, without stating his reasons.
The legendary musician also publicly confirmed the romance rumours with Edo state lawmaker Natasha and has indeed declared his real intentions towards her. He affirmed his love for her and pleaded with the public to convince her to marry him.
A new video captured them at the Esama of Benin's palace amid rumoured preparation of their wedding. Social media users have reacted to the trending clip, including Daddy Freeze, who shared his observation via a new clip posted on his official Instagram page.
He began to sing D'banj viral hit song, "Fall in Love" retreating that 2baba has fallen deeply in love with the Edo state lawmaker.
Watch the video here:
Majority react to Daddy Freeze's take on Natasha, 2baba
Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@fabulousolayinkah said:
"Dis daddy freeze no good at all."
@nenehbah said:
"They look like they both need rehab more that love."
@djtopherz said:
"2Baba for a Reason. Them been dey expect him to go kpai for depression."
@ifunanya_official said:
"Online inlaw don’t know how to fight this particular battle 😢. They have gone back to yul Edochie. An easy to troll."
@wazzyboss01 said:
"When a man find what give him happiness he no dey wast time to make u are human being to understand."
@spenceraike said:
"Tubaba old man wey Dey form young, that girl go show m pepper at the long run."
Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey reacts following news of singer's Lambo saga with Sophia Egbueje
@noblesco.noble.7 said:
"Natasha go still chop breakfast ,it's a matter of time. When it happen make una no pity Natasha oooo,cos she knows who 2face is."
@dj_nero_black_pearl_jamz said:
"She leave single guys follow father of all nations. From frying pan to fire. See person wey dem make a whole state law maker."
@joycesommy22 said"
"Daddy freeze adding pepper 🌶️ and salt 🧂 to the injury. Some parties involved will not like these at all."
@immaculate_adeola_chioma said:
"Na women wey Dey revolve their life around men I Dey pity, una go learn the hard way."
Isaac Fayose supports 2baba
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Isaac Fayose joined in the conversation concerning 2baba and his decision to take in another wife.
Recall that the singer publicly announced his relationship with 31-year-old Natasha Irobosa Osawaru Igbinedion.
Speaking on the matter, Isaac shared his thoughts about 2baba's new actions following his separation from Annie Idibia
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng