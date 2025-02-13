A cleric has reacted after Davido gave the Timi of Ede a brand-new car to mark his 70th birthday celebration

In the video, the cleric publicly prayed for Davido and send some words to his enemies while the guests said amen

Fans were moved by the cleric's gesture that they reacted to the recording in the comment section of the post

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of his fans and that of some clerics in Ede, Osun state after his kind gesture to the king.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had given the Timi of Ede a brand new GAC GS8 in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

Cleric speaks about Davido in public. Photo credit@davido/@blackexcellence

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, a cleric was seen showering prayers on the Awuke crooner.

According to him, he was grateful that the music star gave the gift to the monarch. He prayed that his wealth will not diminish.

The clergy also prayed for long life and good health for the If crooner in the vital recording.

Cleric speaks about Davido

Also in the recording, the Muslim cleric affirmed that Davido was already an oak that was deeply rooted and cannot be uprooted.

He pointed out that the singer's enemies can never prevail over him.

This is not the first time that Davido will be giving out cars to people dear to him. Singer Davido once gave his driver a brand-new car and was even criticised by GehGeh for it.

The Timeless crooner also gave his trusted aide, Isreal DMW, a Venza a few years ago.

Some other artists in the music industry have also given people cars in the past. The likes of Burna Boy gave a car to King Manny a few months ago,

See the post here:

What fans said about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@car_worldng1 stated:

"How many endorsement Wizkid self get and you say Davido no get level day play."

@uthman_lucas said:

"As some people dey collect curse from Alfas, some nah prayer them dey collect, Amen to all the prayers to Davido."

@king_vikky_fx stated:

"He always a giver."

@iam_egroyce commented:

"And you wonder why he keeps progressing despite the massive hate he gets."

@perpetual.felix.71 said:

"I don't hear Yoruba but amen."

@otf_ranking0147 said:

"Nah why we dey call am Goat, davido there father."

@doubleteezsquare shared:

"Are sounding amen."

@sir_bash_01 reacted:

"Best gift of the moment. Up way @davido backward never. Even the gods loves him."

Reactions trails Davido's Grammy loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were not happy with Davido after he failed to bring back any Grammy Award.

A few fans created memes using Davido's pictures, while others compared him to politicians who had lost elections.

The reactions sparked a debate among fans in the comment section of the post, as many were positive about the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng