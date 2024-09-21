Self acclaimed financial expert, Geh Geh has slammed Davido over the car gift he gave to his driver a few days ago

In the post, he said that Davido made a financial mistake and told the driver to return the car to Davido

He said the man was earning just N70k and the car was worth N25 million, he called Davido a bad man

Social media financial expert, Emmanuel Obruste, better known as Geh Geh, has reacted to the car gift that Davido gave to his driver.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had given his driver of many years a car gift for his dedication to duty. The elated man shared the good news about the car.

GehGeh Blasts Davido over car gift to driver. Photo credit@doro_dmw/@officialgehgeh

Reacting to the gift, Geh Geh said that Davido had made a financial mistake. He gave the driver 24 hours to return the car to his boss.

According to him, the driver was earning just N70k and the car gift was worth N25 million.

Geh Geh blasts Davido

Taking a swipe at Davido, the expert claimed that he was a bad man. He also noted that the music act who got married a few months ago was a hypocrite.

Geh Geh told Davido to open a business worth the amount of the car, and the driver's wife should be in charge while he continued his driving job with the Grammy Award nominee.

See the video here:

What fans said about Geh Geh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the expert. Here are some of the comments below:

@oloye024:

"Bro if I smoke backwood come your page laugh go wan kill me."

@kelvinwayfah:

"I too like this guy brroo."

@elegantstella21:

"Na everyday you dey give person 24hrs."

@okoyedaniel12:

"Like play, you don dey lose value for my eyes. No more credence!.'

@de_billion_fash:

"You for tag ham Na. Them go carry you."

@gp_fundz001:

"Rest in just name."

@rollex_folorunsho:

"You're just my joy giver leave haters abeg."

@president_chu_chu:

"All the 24hrs you give people nobody dn answer you oh."

@didioflegacy:

"If them never arrest you.You no go shut up."

