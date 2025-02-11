Yul Edochie and his second wife, actress Judy Austin, are set to welcome another baby as he shared a video as proof

The Nollywood actor also bragged about his ability in the bedroom while sharing a hint about the baby's name

While many of Yul Edochie's followers congratulated him and Judy, others, however, threw shades at the couple

It is a moment of celebration for Yul Edochie and his fans as the actor on Tuesday, February 11, revealed he and his second wife, actress Judy Austin are set to welcome another baby.

As proof, an excited Yul shared a heartwarming video of Judy singing as she showed off her baby bump.

Judy Austin hails Yul Edochie as she flaunts her baby bump. Credit: yuledochie

Judy also hailed her husband, who she called a 'striker', over his strength in the bedroom.

Yul could also be heard in the background showering praises on Judy in the Igbo language.

In the caption of the video, Yul gave hints on the gender of the baby as he wrote:

"Baby Trump is coming. Rejoice with us. Anywhere you see me, call me CR7. Baddest Striker."

Watch the video Yul Edochie shared showing Judy Austin flaunting her baby bump below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie, following Donald Trump's second return to the White House, vowed to name his child after the US president.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie was heavily criticised after he shared a video of him grooving to Naira Marley's new song.

Yul showed his dance moves to the raw lyrics of the song while welcoming the Marlian label boss back. The actor added that he had missed Naira Marley so much.

Reactions as Judy Austin shows baby bump

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens flooded Yul Edochie's page with diverse messages. Read the comments below:

ikemefunahj wrote:

"I love the fact that you guys compliment each other so wonderful this is how relationship is supposed to be."

unique_irenebenson_

"God Abeg o children are gift from God but Abeg sha no finish the gift for God hand."

masseljenkins said:

"There is no rest for sure . We know you stay together and you strike but thats non of May's business now. Her silence is killing you to the extend that we you now have to mention it. We know the kids did not fall from heaven so go and strike in peace May is not moved at all. Strategic striker indeed."

nnenna_nwojiji: reacted:

"Congratulations and safe delivery Ijele."

mboneyoh commented:

"No Nigeria celebrity comes close to Judy Austin Yul Edochie's beauty. Full term pregnant woman looking this beautiful. Judy your mama born you well. You too fine abeg."

ahanauche said:

"Ex wife is cashing out big, the another one is getting pregnant thinking she is peppering the first wife. If i hear anybody tell Qmay to reconcile na Ogun go kee that person."

