Bobo Ajudua has shared a beautiful picture he took with Davido on his private while they were travelling

The lawyer had been sacked by the singer last year and was replaced with Ubi Franklin, however, Franklin also got sacked weeks ago

Fans shared their take about Bobo going back to the singer after what happened to him in 2024

It seemed that Bobo Ajudua, singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's ex-lawyer might allegedly be back with the singer going by a post he recently made.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had terminated the appointment of the legal practitioner last year, and various reasons for his action surfaced online.

In one of his recent posts, the attorney shared a picture he took with Davido on the singer's private jet.

The of two of them were looking contended and excited to be in each other company as they travelled together.

A bag was dropped close to the lawyer's feet as Davido and Ajudua smiled for the camera.

Bobo Ajudua speaks about home

In the caption of his post, Bobo Ajudua gushed over the fact that he was going back home. He called home, a sweet place.

Recall that Ubi Franklin, who was brought to replace Ajudua, was recently allegedly fired by Davido.

Ajudua on his part has not been posting about Davido since he was laid off the record label. Though, he has defended Davido on a few occasions.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bobo Ajudua's post

Reactions have trailed the picture shared by the lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@olaiyabolade shared:

"I'm smiling. No be Geh Geh I dey see there so?"

@sanusitaye stated:

"Nobody fit reach the lifestyle. Two money bags."

@edenricado said:

"Davido get you back."

@xtianalagos stated:

"Jiggy lawyer is back. No leave no transfer . Man like papa Nath."

@sirajibzbaba commented:

"Dynamic Duo. Davido too fresh abeg."

@drewfindling commented:

"Safe travels and let me know when you get back to Atlanta, talk soon."

Reactions trail Davido's Grammy loss

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians were not happy with Davido after he failed to bring back any Grammy Award.

A few fans created memes using Davido's pictures, while a some other people compared him to politicians, who had lost elections.

The reactions sparked a debate among fans in the comment section of the post, as many were positive about the singer.

