Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido celebrated the Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal, in style on his 70th birthday.

The Ede monarch turned the milestone age on February 10, 2025, and Davido gifted the king of his hometown a brand new car to celebrate.

In a post shared on @Blackxcellencee’s Instagram page, photos of the brand-new SUV Davido gave to the king were shared. One of the pictures showed the Timi of Ede sitting inside the impressive vehicle.

Another photo of the SUV was accompanied by an appreciation message to Davido, stating that Oba Adesola Lawal liked his gift.

It reads:

“Thank you Davido, Kabiyesi loves his bday gift.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Davido gifts Timi of Ede new car

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Davido's lavish gift to the Timi of Ede.

Awoyemibabawale said:

“The richest in the game ❤️🔥.”

Arinze8504 wrote:

“001🙌❤️.”

Ranking_payne said:

“Baba no even post am before they say ehn why he post am.”

Bigcoin2w wrote:

“We ride by lifting others👏, 001.”

Bossman_5050 wrote:

“Good guy 🔥🔥🙌.”

Officialhushpablo said:

“PR continues as an ambassador 😂.”

Pyramidvalley__ said:

“Na tear nylon o, no be tokunbo ❤️.”

Ola2165_099 said:

“Wizkid done commot make he shine.”

Tochi_wigwe said:

“The David the other mid wanna get in competition with so bad: dude really above his peers. They all learn all this doings from him coz David already learn all this good life from his pop 🙌🙌.”

Oluwaranmilowo1947 said:

“Take care of your home 1st before impressing the street. God bless you more David. @davido ❤️.”

Rogerfaustino76 said:

“We know your tactics 😂.”

Oyo’s new Alaafin begins sacred 21-day ascension rites

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo-elect, was set to begin 21 days of traditional rites to mark his ascension to the throne.

Governor Seyi Makinde officially announced Oba Owoade as the new Alaafin, presenting him with the staff of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

