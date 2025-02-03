Reactions have trailed Davido's loss at the recently concluded Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place over the weekend

A few fans created memes using Davido's pictures, while a some other people compared him to politicians who have lost elections

The reactions sparked a debate among fans in the comment section of the post, as many were positive about the singer

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke has become a subject of ridicule after he lost all categories he was nominated for at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had been nominated for the Best African Music Performance and some other categories at the 67th Grammy Award. Davido granted an interview and shared his anticipation about the awards.

However, the If crooner lost to Tems, who won the Best African Music Performance award category. Many fans reacted to Davido's loss after the ceremony.

A few made memes using Davido's pictures. They stated how the Awuke crooner would look like in a couple of years, while still aiming at the Grammy Award.

In one of the memes created with Davido's picture, he was wearing a female dress and holding the award gong in his hands.

A fake Grammy Award plaque was made and kept beside the image, and a red marker was used to write on it.

Fans compare Davido to politicians

In some of the reactions, Davido was compared to Atiku, who has been contesting as a presidential candidate in Nigeria for a couple of years but has not the election.

However, a few fans were sympathetic towards Davido, they praised him and encouraged him that he will win next year.

They also stated that Davido was still the GOAT even though he didn't win the Grammy.

Reactions have trailed what Nigerians said about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@Abbye_edi__:

"Burna boy: 1st Grammys nominations, nothing, 2nd Nomination won,Wizkid: First nomination, nothing, 2nd nomination won. Davido: First Nomination nothing, 2nd nomination nothing

@it_Rutie:

"Davido is yet to win a Grammy in his 15 years of making music.

@jamiuxxiv:

"Person say Davido na the Atiku of Grammys."

@DemoOfUK:

"Davido at the #Grammy in 2050 still waiting to win one."

@Ziyechman:

"Grammy or no Grammy, Davido remains the greatest artist in Africa."

@Remmzor__:

"Davido in 2070 waiting for his first #Grammy award."

Omojuwa slams Davido's critics

Legit.ng had reported that the social media expert JJ Omojuwa had reacted to the criticism trailing Davido's performance at the Fidelity Bank's party.

The singer had performed at the party organised by Fidelity Bank for its customers and many were happy with it.

In his post on X, Omojuwa questioned how people would troll someone working to earn his money despite his rich background.

