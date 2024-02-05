Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has hyped himself after he lost at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony

Famous Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has hailed himself over the outfit he rocked to the 66th Grammy Awards. He wore a black jacket and black trousers that looked dapper on him.

Asake hails his outfit to the 66th Grammy Awards. Image credit: @asakemusic/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His signature hairstyle was relaxed for the occasion which he rocked to the back. He also accessorised his outfit with an expensive silver wristwatch, silver bracelet, silver neck chain, and silver earrings.

The Lonely At The Top crooner posted a picture of himself at the Grammy Awards with the caption:

"I am classy joor."

Check out the singer's outfit in the picture below:

Fans react to Asake's post

Several fans of the singer have reacted to his post. See some of their comments below:

@_annie___grace_:

"I can’t sleep. How can David not win any of the 3 nominations?"

@jayemighty_:

"You go dey classy when you no gree win anything. Your pride pass Davido own self."

@honestmicah:

"Only you suppose win the Grammy, only you."

@teee.dollar:

"Boboyii fine joor."

@_duygu237:

"Winner of the hearts."

@ini_cash:

"Omo you are classy."

@k1ke._:

"You should have won."

@silebaddo1:

"Bigger than Grammy."

@msmaysassy:

"My spec. You did that."

youngboy_ringo:

"My swag is a foreigner."

official_leczy:

"Mr Money."

@eminlade:

"Too classy joor."

@zoroswagbag:

"Who dey check am?"

Source: Legit.ng