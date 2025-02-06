Singer Portable has got Nigerians talking about how he came into the limelight through Olamide’s help

Days after the Zazu crooner blasted Olamide online for not helping him more, Nigerians dug up an old video of their first meeting

The viral video showed Portable in tears and on his knees as he pleaded with Olamide to help him out, this caused people to react

An old video of singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s first-time meeting with YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddoo, has resurfaced on the internet.

Recall that only days ago, Portable resorted to heavily blasting Olamide on social media, claiming that the YBNL boss did not help him enough and that Grammy-nominee, Asake, was used to tackle him in the industry.

Shortly after Portable’s heated rant about Olamide went viral, Nigerians dug up an old video of the Zazu crooner when he met with the YBNL boss for the first time.

In the 2021 video, Portable looked skinny and scruffy as he went on his knees while in tears, begging Olamide to help his career. Another part of the video showed Portable freestyling for the YBNL boss and trying to impress him with his talent.

Nigerians react to video of Portable meeting Olamide

The resurfaced clip of Portable meeting Olamide for the first time raised a series of reactions from netizens. Several of them accused the Zazu star of being an ingrate. Read what some of them had to say:

John Fatola called Portable a first-class ingrate:

Mayowale laughed at Portable’s appearance in the old clip, calling him a mopping stick:

This tweep talked about the loyalty of a poor man:

Soul said that is how human beings behave:

Mason said a humble beginning doesn’t mean a humble man:

Nuga Bespoke said Olamide has been careful in his career only for him to be dragged by Portable:

This tweep said the streets has no memory:

Pluto called Portable’s tears in the video fake:

Esanboi said a poor man’s loyalty should not be trusted:

Vicola19 said:

“see ingrate boy.”

Excellent_marlian_ said:

“😂😂😂 i think portable is not ready for this industry.. his a cloud ☁️ 😶‍🌫️ chaser @olamide let the sleeping dog lay baba mi 🙏.”

Midedreads said:

“Ungrateful id*t.”

Asake sends message to Olamide in song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, praised YBNL boss, Olamide, in his newly released track, Military.

In the audio snippet from the song going viral online, Asake started out the track by giving Olamide a shout-out before going ahead to sing.

The audio snippet of Asake’s song where he praised Olamide, drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many of them compared the Grammy-nominated musician to Portable, whose career was also positively impacted by Olamide.

