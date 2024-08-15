Nigerian singer Asake gave netizens something intriguing to talk about amid his new album boom

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats artist shook airwaves on August 9 with his third studio work, Lungu Boy

Following that, the Lonely At The Top crooner recently spurred speculations about launching his record label, leaving many to dish out their hot takes

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has raised eyebrows online with his recent move on social media.

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signee, who made waves with his newly released album Lungu Boy, caught netizens' attention with his social media bio update.

Asake shows off name Giran Republic on his Instagram. Credit: @asakemusic, @olamide

Source: Instagram

Prior to the release of his buzzing studio work, there have been rumours about the Sungba hitmaker parting ways with his music executive and renowned rapper Olamide.

Meanwhile, his current moves added fuel to already-existing speculations after he indicated a brand name, "Giran Republic", on his Instagram and created a special page for it.

The Afrobeats sensation deliberately unfollowed all his friends on the photo-sharing platform but kept a spot for his new initiative.

While Legit.ng is yet to confirm whether it is a music label, online music enthusiasts are already peddling what they believe best.

See screenshots below:

Asake spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

baybe_scarcity:

"New record label?"

daam.anny:

"Olamide done and dusted :clap: NEXT."

jamesbash68:

"Did he tell u he has a new record label network you get wahala oo."

ope.yemi350's:

"New record label? Wahala you really Dey this evening."

big0web':

"If sammylarry baba oninu re never kpai one blogger una no go keep quiet with posting unverified news because of engagement."

freshguy629:

"Did he tell you that giran republic na him new record label ?"

djmagicbeatz:

"Lungu boy, Giran republic, this guy nah HARD GUY."

gbaby183pyq:

"After number one top 1 BIGGEST WIZKID nah burnaboy then ASAKE Ajeh the boy too sabi."

Source: Legit.ng