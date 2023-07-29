Popular Nigerian singer, Asake and his encounter with a female fan has got social media users buzzing

In the viral video, Asake was seen vibing along with the fan who was singing his song word for word and imitating his dance steps

The YBNL star removed the top he was wearing and gave it to her and the video got netizens talking

Talented Nigerian singer, Asake and one of his female fans have now made social media headlines over their recent interaction.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @urbanyooba and spotted by Legit.ng, the YBNL star was seen getting impressed by how the female fan reacted to his performance.

The viral clip showed Asake walking close to the fan after noticing her vibing and singing his song word for word. The people around the lady started to scream with excitement after the singer walked closer but the fan did not lose focus and she kept singing with Asake.

The YBNL crooner was no doubt very pleased and he removed the white top he was wearing and handed it over to the fan.

Netizens react as Asake gives his top to female fan who impressed him at his show

The wholesome video of Asake’s exchange with the female fan caused an online buzz after it spread on social media. A number of netizens were pleased with how the singer vibed with the fan while others said he should have given her something else instead of his top.

Read some comments below:

magcreamcy:

“She showed him fan love in the most well composed way ever! Love it ❤️

mrlilgaga:

“Focus on the art.”

gylliananthonette:

“This is the kind of fan that motivates musicians to do better ...I love it.”

r17n13:

“Notice how the two of them were just enjoying the show and not trying to video everything. Most times just live in the moment and you will relish it for ever.”

Lachummie_tha_taylor:

“Make I just jam Amina Ajao obirere, I know her lyrics die If she no give me blouse I no go stop.”

notjustastoryteller:

“He for remove watch give her nau. That his UK size 6 top can't size anybody .”

_iireoluwa:

“She made him so happy .”

mide_dollz:

“I like that she didn’t ruin it by trying to make a video at the same time.”

netty_val:

“The cloth no go size her sha but it's fan love .”

