Nigerian singer Portable triggered the concerns of many following the recent update about his career

Popular international show promoter Billyque released a statement regarding the musician’s UK tour set to hold on February 7 and February 8

The heartbreaking news came shortly after the controversial act attacked his music mentor Olamide and his former signee Asake

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known as Portable, seems to be encountering some challenges with his upcoming UK tour.

The controversial artist was scheduled to perform in London on Friday, February 7, and in Glasgow on Saturday, February 8.

However, recent reports indicate that the singer's concerts have been temporarily postponed.

In a social media broadcast by international show promoter Billiamin Kunle Olabanji, popularly known as Billyque, he stated that the Zazu crooner’s UK show had been postponed.

Elaborating further on the situation, Billyque explained that the decision to postpone the shows was made due to unforeseen circumstances. He said:

“Portable’s UK tour is postponed till further notice, due to unforeseen circumstances.”

This heartbreaking announcement is coming hours after the Tony Montana hitmaker attacked his music mentor Olamide.

Recall that Portable caused a huge buzz on social media after he blasted Olamide, claiming that he used Asake to tackle him in the music industry by focusing more on the Lonely At The Top crooner.

Shortly after Portable dragged Olamide, the Zazu star took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the 2023 chat he had with the YBNL boss. In the chat, Portable had expressed his dissatisfaction with Olamide for making him famous and then abandoning him.

According to Zazu, Baddoo brought him into the industry but no longer supports him.

Olamide responded by saying that they were both in God’s hands. Zazu then reiterated his loyalty to the YBNL boss in the chat. P

ortable accompanied the screenshot of the conversation with a side note where he said that Olamide should continue to support him. In his words:

Portable’s UK tour cancellation spurs reactions

See how netizens reacted to the sad news as they referred to his recent social media episodes.

iwalewaashabi:

"@officialbukky_majek You supposed put your picture too."

blackebony_backup:

"Majekiiii what are other slides for? In between which kind music be dis."

synthetictec:

"Make he stop all his Cho Cho Cho….plus or minus, it has done more damage than good to him."

bkatt04:

"DAMI WANTED TO GIVE HIM A SECOND CHANCE AND HE USED AND EMBARASS HER ONLINE THE GIRL CRIED TAKING BACK ALL THE PRAYERS SHE MADE WITH TEARS HMM ITS DEEP."

yettyoladipupo:

"I feel sorry for portable o! I pray he turn a new leaf."

pasta_linna:

"@officialbukky_majek na you gan gan be portable problem na you we go beg,EJOR Sanu ex friend yin help us beg your new baby too DAMI trust us on this one he will change if una forgive ham...He no go do Chocho again edakun."

Portable celebrates Skepta for not ripping him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable went online to announce that he received his revenue from his collaboration with Skepta.

Recall that in March 2024, the street crooner collaborated with international act Skepta to birth the 'Tony Montana' song.

In a post, Zazu was sighted raining accolades on Skepta for not ripping him off or cheating him.

