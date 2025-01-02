May Edochie has ventured into the Nigerian music industry as she dropped her debut single barely hours after she was gifted a house in Abuja

Yul Edochie's estranged wife expressed excitement about her song while sending a message to her supporters

May Edochie's fans, including celebrities in the entertainment industry, flooded her comment section to gush about her talents and work rate

May Edochie, actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, is starting the year 2025 in a new way as she ventures into the competitive Nigerian music industry.

Amid the celebration of the new year across the world, May chose to surprise her fans and followers with her latest project.

May Edochie drops debut song. Credit: mayyuledochie

The influencer, who defeated the likes of Tacha and Brain Jotter to an award in 2024, released her debut single, 'Komole,' featuring a friend named Nwando.

May described 'Komole,' a Yoruba word meaning to bend down, as a soul-lifting song.

She added that it was a song of appreciation to God for making her and her fans witness the end of 2024 and the beginning of a new year.

Sharing the new song cover on her social media timeline, May Edochie wrote in a caption,

"The big surprise is here. KOMOLE by QUEEN MAY & NWANDO. I’m thrilled to share with you all, this amazing soul lifting song OUT today on all platforms. Kindly click link in BIO to enjoy this beautiful piece. It’s time to bend down (KOMOLE) and dance in appreciation to GOD for seeing us through 2024 and ushering us all into the new year."

See a design of May Edochie's debut song, Komole, below:

May Edochie's venturing into the music industry proved she is a 'Jack of all trades, master of all.' This comes as she had also ventured into Nollywood in 2023, featuring in cinema movies like Omoni Oboli's Wives On Strike and comedian Ayo Makun's The Waiter.

May's new song comes barely hours after she was gifted a new house in Abuja.

Fans, celebs react to May Edochie's song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from May Edochie's fans and supporters as many shared their take on her new project.

yemisikunlipe:

"Absolutely amazing! Ambassador Queen MAY is multi talented. What can't she do? May God increase you on every side."

cutemisianoskincare:

"Jack of all trades I will send my bill for music video."

jennyjackalex:

"Coming from YouTube the music beating na mad music on repeat I don de pity my speaker."

mavisgoodlife:

"Queen May, you're a true gem! Your versatility and work ethic are truly inspiring. Wow, what a phenomenal woman!"

godfavorlisa:

"Wow see how many different kinds of talents this woman have wow. That grace queen @mayyuledochie have I tapped into it this year. Congratulations again our beautiful queen."

May Edochie buys Range Rover

In another news via Legit.ng, the upcoming actress trended after splashing millions on a new Range Rover.

May shared her joy with fans as she posted pictures of her new ride.

The influencer stated that the car resulted from her hard-earned sweat and that she was proud of herself.

