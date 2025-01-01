Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, kicked off the new year in grand style as she became a house owner

The businesswoman was gifted a mansion in the capital city of Abuja by a real estate company that signed her as an ambassador

Videos of the house presentation went viral online as fans and netizens applauded May for her recent achievement

May Edochie, the estranged wife of popular actor Yul Edochie, is off to a good start this New Year after receiving a beautiful property in Abuja.

May came to Instagram to announce her new role as brand ambassador for a real estate company.

As part of this lucrative deal, she has been given a brand-new house, which has left her completely overcome with delight.

Filled with excitement, May expressed her heartfelt thankfulness to God, proclaiming that this amazing blessing is the ideal way to end the year.

Sharing the news online, the mum of now three kids wrote:

“What an amazing way to end the year 2024! Baba God, you do this one.

"With immense delight, I present to you once again Queen May @mayyuledochie , as the Brand Ambassador of Barms and City @barmsandcityng and the latest house owner in the capital city, Abuja. I cannot contain my Joy. I feel elated, and I give all the glory to God Almighty.”

See her post below:

May Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaedochie:

"JEEEEESUS CHAAAAAIIIIII 🎊 MY DEAR DAUGHTER. GOD ALMIGHTY NA YOU OOOOOOOOO."

real_queen.vee:

"They never see us coming ... their father, their papa papa , who dey breath."

blessn07:

"Wow; what a way to end the year! It’s just keeps getting better. Queen May to the world. The Lord has truly been faithful to us. Congratulations on this ambassadorial deal and for becoming the latest home owner in Abuja. Keep making us proud, my love."

dimmabailo:

"You can see that there is no space for depression in Queen's life🙌she is always busy with business or her kids or her friends."

rytaddiva:

"It’s the house owner in Abuja for me 🔥 Omo baba God you do this one oh 🔥🔥💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 congratulations are in order my Queen."

princessgracy_ugosimba_ifenkil:

"Child of Grace no be cho cho cho, back like you never left another banger to end the year right……congratulations nnemu @mayyuledochie."

quee_nsabin:

"Every day na celebration for Maynation. Congratution my Queen. More wins."

philchizymodel_realtor:

"This God eh. My queen. Your calm nature is giving birth to big announcement every now and then."

May Edochie buys Range Rover

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie become the envy of many as she splashes millions of naira on a brand new Range Rover.

May, who just collaborated with Ayo Makun, a Nigerian comedian, to release a movie, "The Waiter," took to her social media page to share her joy with fans.

The influencer stated that the car was a result of her hard-earned sweat and that she was proud of herself.

