Yul Edochie, Others Sing at Judy Austin’s Parlour B’day Celebration, She Wishes for Peace in Video
- Yul Edochie has shared a fun video from his second wife, Judy Austin's parlour birthday celebration
- A clip showed Yul Edochie and some people behind the camera singing the happy birthday song for Judy Austin
- The Nollywood actress also shared her wish as the video from her birthday celebration spurred reaction
Actress Judy Austin, second wife to actor Yul Edochie, has continued celebrating her birthday.
Recall that Yul made headlines after he showered praises on Judy, who turned a year older on December 31, 2024.
Amid the reactions that trailed his birthday message to her, Yul Edochie has shared a now-deleted video from Judy's parlour birthday celebration.
In the video, which went viral, Judy was spotted with her birthday cake while Yul and some people behind the camera sang her the birthday song.
A clip showed the moment Judy prayed for peace, love, and money, among others, as she expressed her wish for her new age.
Watch the video Yul Edochie shared from Judy Austin's birthday celebration:
Reactions trail Judy Austin's parlour birthday party
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:
malisonhpeter:
"I wonder how long they can keep up this charade."
mercymaurice12:
"Na jealousy full that her neck."
official_wendy__:
"Wetin be this for this new year,abeg ooo,give us better news….This is not a good way to start a year abeg."
_chibabey:
"Very dry party,chaii."
msolanike:
"With her aba made gucci dress and 15k cake happy birthday njele. Remember No peace for the wicked oo."
mercyjames23:
"De play, May don collect anothr house for Abuja."
walwitzer:
"So this troublesome human is the woman Yul wanted to force May to accept as her rival? . The wisdom God gave to Mary to reject that polygamy should locate me."
Tosin Silverdam taunts Judy Austin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tosin Silverdam reacted to a viral clip of Judy Austin running to open the gate for Yul on Christmas day.
Portable's Queen Dami makes New Year resolutions after long heated online drama with singer, fans react
Tosin laughed at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gatewoman.
According to the blogger, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.
