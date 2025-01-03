May Edochie has dropped a dance video for her newly released debut song barely hours after she joined the music industry

Yul Edochie's estranged wife was spotted with some crew as they excitedly grooved to her new song featuring a colleague

May Edochie has continued to receive praise from celebrities, fans and supporters over her newest project

May Edochie, actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, has released what looks like a video from her newest project in a bid to promote her debut song, Komole.

Recall that during the New Year's celebration, May Edochie caught many by surprise after she became the latest celebrity to venture into the Nigerian music industry.

May Edochie shows her dance moves. Credit: mayyuledochie

The influencer, who is also an upcoming actress, released her debut single, Komole, a Yoruba word meaning "Bend Down," which was well-received by her fans and followers.

As her debut song continued to gain attention, May shared what looked like a snippet of the music video for Komole.

May, who trended for beating a local drum in Omoni Omobi's cinema movie Wives At Strike, was spotted with her team as they grooved to the song while showing their dance moves in excitement.

Sharing the video on her page, May Edochie wrote in a caption,

"KOMOLE by QUEEN MAY & NWANDO. Snippet of our soul lifting song. OUT on all platforms. Kindly click link in BIO to enjoy this beautiful piece."

Watch the dance video May Edochie shared for her new song Komole:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Edochie dropped her debut single after she was gifted a new house in Abuja barely a few days following her acquisition of Range Rover.

Celebs, fans react to May Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that followed the video. Many continue to praise May Edochie on her newest project while others tease her over her dance moves.

commissioner_djwysei:

"Why i like this song is because your dancing moves must improve through christ our lord Dj play me Komole by Queen May."

alluring_jloo:

"Congratulations to QM & N, I love everything about dance , the song, the energy...."

blessn07:

"Grace personified. Our trailblazer queen is unstoppable. I can’t stop vibing to this music. We are incredibly proud of both of @mayyuledochie @nwandoagbe ."

josephinejojob:

"The song is so impactful, great one, my queen."

esthersmegahairofficialpag:

"Eeeeebbbbbbbaaaaa my queen kimon . Let me go stream straight up."

charming_ebony:

"Our 2025 anthem."

pester2106:

"So yul hid this talented woman?"

helenogbonna:

"Who say my fave darling queen May can't dance to the core😂💃. Omo the dancing step don drastically change. Move ."

fruitclinic_ng:

"Dear women you can be more oo Make I go dust my guitar and saxophone abeg."

ohemaa_atuobuaa:

"My husband and the kids didn’t know I can dance God bless you Queen May."

May Edochie faults claim

Legit.ng also recalled reporting the actress responding to misconception about her by some married men after she left her marriage with Yul Edochie.

May, while speaking on a show anchored by comedian AY, addressed issues about her life.

May noted that some married men believe she was misleading their wives because she left her marriage.

