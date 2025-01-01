Mercy Aigbe has flooded her social media timeline with pictures as she marked her 47th birthday in style

The Nollywood actress' husband, Kazim Adeoti, was not left out of the celebration as he penned a message to Mercy Aigbe

Several celebrities in the entertainment industry, as well as fans and followers of Mercy Aigbe, have since flooded her comment section with messages

As Nigerians and people across the world celebrate the new year, it is another celebration for Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe and her household.

The actress and moviemaker celebrated her 47th birthday on Wednesday, January 1, marking another mile in her life.

Mercy marked her new age with unmatched style and elegance as she flooded her page with birthday pictures.

The Thin Line filmmaker expressed gratitude to her maker over her new age.

“Chapter 47 Unlocked . To God be all the glory, honour and adoration . Happy birthday to Me," she wrote in a caption.

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates her

Kazim Adeoti also penned a heartwarming message to his wife as he expressed his love for her.

The filmmaker, who has supported Mercy's career in the movie industry, stated that they remain ever grateful to God for his unending Mercies.

Kazim also spoke highly of his wife's bravery and unmatched energy, which refuels itself at every stage of life.

"It is my prayers that Almighty Allah continues to bless your endeavors and make you more successful than expected. I love you a lot, Iyawo mi Agbeke.Happy birthday and congratulations darling," he wrote in part.

In related news, Mercy Aigbe has been criticised over her marriage to Kazim Adeoti, with some netizens showing support for the filmmaker's first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Mercy Aigbe's second wife, Funsho, marked her 50th birthday in style, with fans celebrating her by sending messages.

Celebs, fans celebrate Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng captured some of the messages

Mercy Aigbe cries out

In another report via Legit.ng, the actress shared her grievances about how some cinema workers had discouraged fans from watching her movie Thinline.

Mercy Aigbe shared the messages she received from people who visited the Maryland mall to watch her film.

In her post, one of the staffers urged the person to watch 'Waiter' instead of Thinline.

