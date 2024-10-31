Blessing CEO has reacted to a viral emotional video from an all women's conference in Doha, Qatar

The relationship therapist mimicked reactions of some of the women's reactions as they listened to May Edochie's story

Blessing CEO's action has sparked outrage from many, especially May Edochie's fans, as they slammed the relationship therapist

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, has incurred the wrath of Nigerian netizens due to a shady video she recently shared that targeted Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May was one of the popular faces who attended a retreat for women in Doha, Qatar.

A video of May taking to the stage and giving an emotional speech that caused many women to cry at the retreat also went viral.

In light of this, Blessing, who has a cordial relationship with Yul and his second Judy Austin, seemingly threw shades at May.

Trivialising the emotional clip from the retreat May attended, Blessing attempted to mimic the women by making a fake crying face.

Her caption to the video read,

“DOHA women be like Very emotional story.”

Watch the video Blessing CEO shared below:

Backlash trails Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

mercyalinok:

"Your husband left u…you turn olosho on social media…faking life everywhere with people’s houses…u do runs build house …May Yul build herself and God lift her…society respects her…what took u 10years to build using Jazz and your body."

miraluv222:

"At least, she's not your mate in anywhere. She pass you. Your only work is to m0ck people wey pass you."

ur__favourite_:

"I no blame you, you don use ya brain do yansh surgery, ya brain de for ya yansh , olosh0 kobo kobo."

beauty_paradise_350:

"What is the need of making mockery of your fellow women tears,You will have a taste of there pains one day and someone will do same to you as you have done now,"

kikiadornment11:

"Nigerians and pity cards."

leebaby_lahot124:

"For this you will lose more than what queen may lose Amen."

_ifeomavivian:

"Women you can't even match up with....mtchew u too do abeg."

Judy Austin reacts to Blessing CEO's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blessing CEO indirectly showed her support for Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's union.

Blessing shared a video of her recreating Yul and his second wife Judy's dance steps.

Judy, who found the video hilarious, reposted it to her Instagram page.

