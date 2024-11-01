May Edochie has shared a painful misconception about her by some married men after she left her marriage

She was a guest on Glass House podcast anchored by comedian AY where she spoke about her life

May noted that some married men believe she was misleading their wives because she left her marriage

May Edochie, first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has opened up about her life and some of the misconception about her person.

The mother of three, who turned actress after her crashed marriage, was a guest on Glass House, a podcast anchored by comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY.

May Edochie speaks about marriage, family. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to her, some married men believe she was not a good example for their wives. She added that they think she was misleading them because she left her marriage.

May Edochie speaks abut marriage

In the recording, she explained that she was not an advocate of divorce. The woman, engulfed in a divorce suit with her husband, mentioned that she loves the marriage institution and family.

Edochie added that there was a misconception about marriage now, but she will not with what the world think about the institution.

See the post here:

What fans said about May's interview

Netizens reacted to what Edochie said in her interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@mz__seunfunmi:

"They are all Adults they can think for themselves, you are not misleading anybody ma’am."

@queenethlondon:

"You people should leave her out of these their podcasts bikonu."

@realmsglobal:

"Mislead keh, abeg let the virtuous women remain in abusive marriages. Nobody say make them comot oh."

@lulu.beke1:

"Mislead how? Na you go marry person husband ni? Please if this is misleading I want to be misled."

@haddietalks:

"What type of narrative is this hmmmm."

@philchizymodel_realtor:

"I love you and will love you forever mayyuledochie."

@sugar_banani:

"So smart."

@xclusivexpeditionlimited:

"AY too don enter podcast?"

@philchizymodel_realtor:

"I love you and will love you forever @mayyuledochie."

@betzoom:

"A very intelligent and logical woman. Life has twists and turns, our ability to weather the storm is what makes us exceptional. You are phenomenal and exceptional and we love you."

May Edochie's daughter changes profile

Legit.ng earlier reported that Danielle, Yul and May Edochie's first daughter and child, had elicited mixed reactions on social media with her latest move.

She had changed her name on the social networking app from Edochie to Dubem which many believe is her mother's maiden name.

Although she is still following her actor father on the app, her fans have reacted to the move.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng