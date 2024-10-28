A video of May Edochie speaking at an all-women's retreat program in Doha is circulating on social media

The viral video showed most women at the event in tears as Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife told her story

The video has further evoked emotions on social media, as many spoke about May Edochie's personality

Nollywood actor May Edochie was among the popular faces who attended an all-women's retreat program in Doha, along with Betty Irabor, Shaffy Bello, and Tara Durotoye.

May made headlines a few days ago when she announced she was jetting out of the country to Qatar's capital.

It turned out she was one of the speakers at a Christian retreat, as a video of her addressing women at the event has emerged online.

While the video's audio was replaced with a gospel song by Mercy Chinwo ft. Pastor Jerry Eze, the teary response from most women at the retreat as they listened to May speak, has become a topic of discussion on social media.

A clip showed the moment some of the women joined May on the platform to encourage her.

The video shared by nhn_couture handle added a caption that read:

"Emotional, impactful session with @mayyuledochie at Pink Afternoon Tea party."

Watch the video as May Edochie speaks with women in Doha below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie dropped a video of him dancing to a song about Azaman barely minutes after May announced her trip to Doha.

What netizens are saying about May Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Joan_Afc:

"Sometimes I think Yul is under a spell. It’s gotta be some voodoo. The online foolery is too much."

AntiYesDaddy:

"When will Nigerian women understand that love can end? Besides who knows what has really transpired in that home? She should just move on with her life yet she refuses to divorce. Abeg make I hear word."

stephenizuegbu:

"Seeking for sympathy all over. You failed to protect your family and social media helped you end it. Edochie isn't her maiden name so which stick to it while seeking for tears shedding buffons."

dmasterdon2:

"Some women tends to loose focus once married but tends to pick it up when it happens."

Pa_Chijo:

"See them. I am sure some of these women if given the opportunity marry YUL."

Sammbonu:

"Pity party."

Cassy_UF:

"She’s such a strong woman trust me."

Pa_Chijo:

"Make May go marry her own man na. Yul has moved on with another woman. Sympathy will not bring back your marriage with Yul."

May Edochie shows off cosy bathroom

In other news, the fast-rising actress shared another video from her rumoured mansion hours after her daughter did the same.

May was spotted in a cosy bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day.

She also responded to a fan who asked if the bathroom was hers as people gushed about the design and surroundings.

