May Edochie has finally made her debut in Nollywood as she was part of a cast for Omoni Oboli's “The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3”

A teaser from the upcoming movie saw May Edochie speaking in Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages as she beats a local drum

The inclusion of Yul Edochie's estranged wife in a cinema movie has spurred reactions from her fans and followers

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, popular actress, producer, and director Omoni Oboli dropped a major announcement about her newest project, “The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3.”

According to Oboli, whose son is expecting a baby with his Oyinbo wife, the new movie is set to hit cinema screens later this year, and she applauded her cast, including May Edochie.

Details about Omoni Oboli's Wives on Strike

The series, which is a blend of comedy and drama, was first released in 2016. The success led to Oboli returning with “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” in 2018.

The movie was centred around four women who deny their husbands sex to protest against domestic violence.

May Edochie makes debut

The estranged wife of Yul Edochie shared a trailer from the soon-to-be-released movie, in which she is seen calling on women in Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa languages while beating a drum.

Sharing the video on her page, May captioned it:

"Omoni Oboli called and I answered. This is one movie I am very excited about this year. I can’t wait for you all to see it. The Uprising Is Near!"

Watch the trailer of Omoni Oboli's “The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3” below:

Fans congratulate May Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

omonioboli:

"You my lady are incredible! Thank you for trusting me and doing this with me. I appreciate and love you."

sharonbensonofficial:

"This is is unique, this is beautiful, this is the beginning of greater things to come !!! God is definitely on ur side !! Keeping shining and soaring high my queen I am soo proud."

rynak_sweet:

"All hail the Queen of Queens Multiplicity of Grace a standing ovation to my dearest Queen your acting is top notch."

ceectravels:

"The hidden talent of Queen May is out on the Hit. We can’t wait, let the counting down begin. We move, See Steeze bikonu."

