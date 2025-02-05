Nigerian music icons Wizkid and Don Jazzy had their first physical meeting since their online spat on Elon Musk’s X

The Grammy winner and the record producer were seen in a close indoor setting as they both posed for a quick snapshot

A trending video online captured the moment Wizkid left his senior colleague’s premises as they both parted in a warm manner

Nigerian music icon Wizkid (born Ayodeji Balogun) recently caught up with his senior colleague, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, in Lagos.

The Afrobeats star, who had previously been spotted at a beach with two women, was seen lounging on a couch with the famous record producer. Wizkid sported his signature white singlet and black pants, while Don Jazzy wore a two-piece green shorts outfit.

Videos surfaced online showing the moment when Wizkid was leaving Don Jazzy’s residence. As Wizkid's convoy prepared to depart, the two superstars shared a brief hug before parting ways.

Don Jazzy posted a picture from the encounter, using elephant and eagle emojis as his caption.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid tired to repair ties with music producer Don Jazzy following their online spat that occurred last year.

On April 29, Wizkid referred to the Mavin record head as a "influencer" on his X page, prompting social media outrage.

The music producer, who was not pleased with the statement, unfollowed the Ojuelegba crooner on Instagram.

However, weeks after that Wizkid's made a post indicating that the feud between him and Jazzy had been resolved.

The Star Boy excutive, in an astonishing disclosure, acknowledged the Mavin Records label boss as “Amazing”.

He simply wrote: “ Don Jazzy!! Amazing human!”

Wizkid and Don Jazzy spurr reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Rachel uju wrote:

"Hottest picture of this year 😂😍🔥❤️una papa."

adeola reacted:

"Baba bolu with different doings 😂🦅you can’t just predict this man ❤️ "Anything we do gonna make the news."

racheluju said:

"When talent recognizes talent ,supremos x biggest bird wizzy."

wahalaroom wrote:

"I dun stream this photo 2,000,000 times!!"

@soncapsmoney reacted:

"See as they are asking him which Ferrari he would drive back and he was like “this new one should be okay."

Sabinus supports Don Jazzy over Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Sabinus didn't try to act as a mediator after Wizkid called Don Jazzy an influencer.

Sabinus noted that he was willing to fight for Don, but Baba J would need to send him N5k first as a consultation fee before starting the legal process.

In response, a netizen said: "This is the lawyer that BOBRISKY booked.

