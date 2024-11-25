A video showing May Edochie's daughter Danielle receiving an award on her behalf in Lagos is circulating in the media

May Edcohie defeated the likes of comedian Brain Jotter, BBNaija's Tacha, among others, to win the award

The fasting rising actress' win has stirred up jubilations among her fans as they penned congratulations messages to May Edochie

It is a moment of celebration for influencer and actress May Edochie, as her efforts were recognised at the recent Social Media Awards event in Lagos state.

The estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie was nominated alongside bigwigs in the entertainment industry, like skitmaker Brain Jotter, BBNaija’s Tacha, actor Stan Nze, and socialite Yhemolee.

Danielle receives award on her mum's May Edochie's behalf. Credit: d3forareason/mayyuledochie

May cliched the ‘Best Brand Ambassador’ award ahead of the nominated candidates as proof of her influence.

Danielle receives award on May Edochie's behalf

A video from the event showed the moment May’s first child and only daughter, Danielle, received the award on her mum's behalf alongside the influencer's close friend, Commissioner Dj Wysei.

The audience also expressed excitement in support of the award presented to May Edochie.

Watch video as May Edochie beat Brain Jotter, Tacha, others to award below:

People react as May Edochie wins award

Several netizens in reactions applauded May for her achievement. Read the comments below:

favour:

"wow to us queen nation more blessing to our queen oh my god."

jenny brown:

"in life every painful disappointment there is a big blessing awaiting for you may for life congratulations to sweet woman."

Ovie Richy:

"wawuuuuuuu all we do is win."

blessingnwosu467:

"omg,i feel like flying,who can battle with the lord."

Amarachi:

"Judy and Yul supporters go think say na arrangee Somebody shout Grace."

Adher beauty palace:

"And Judy with Yul Dey there Dey shout Agu this Agu that."

Why Uche Ogbodo dragged May Edochie's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo called out May Edochie's fans over their attitude toward her on social media.

Uche Ogbodo had been calling out May and her fans for hours through a series of posts.

She called them some unprintable names and boldly dared them not to try her at all.

