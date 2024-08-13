Gospel singer Mercy Chinwe has celebrated her wedding anniversary with a love note and loved up pictures

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has gushed over her marriage of two years. The singer, who welcomed a son last year, shared loved-up pictures with her husband.

Accompanying it with a short love note, the mother of one announced that it was two years of God's faithfulness and mercy over her marriage.

She also wished herself and her husband many more years of togetherness.

Mercy and husband wears matching cloth

In the post, the couple, who got married in 2022 wore matching clothes. They also had a red cap and beret to go with their wear.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Chinwo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@nathanielblow:

"My people ! Where is the Holy Ghost party?"

@officialdrroy:

"Happy anniversary, boss and mama."

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy anniversary to you both. More love and more blessings always Amen. Mercychinwo, theofficialblessed."

@bidemiolaoba:

"Where the party dey like this."

@sunmboadeoye:

"You are so beautiful."

@stannze:

"Oh my people. Congratulations."

@meraowili:

"Wow! Now now two years. How time flies when you’re having fun. Forever to go in Jesus name! I love you both so much @mercychinwo and sir @theofficialblessed . Happy anniversary."

@may8gallery:

"Congratulations fam, 2 years down, eternity to go."

@alas_packaginghub:

"Happy anniversary Weneh . Enjoy Grace."

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian gospel singer, shunned naysayers and took to social media to flaunt her happiness.

The music star and her husband had clocked one month together as a married couple, and Chinwo celebrated online.

On her official page, Chinwo gushed over her man and called him the best decision she ever made after Jesus. Fans of the couple also congratulated them on their anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng