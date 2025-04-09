Sophia Egbueje, the lady, who cried over a failed bedroom transaction with Burna Boy, has been sighted in a new video

In the clip, she was seen presenting the expensive gadgets to Femmy, the man who brought her Lambo to her

The clip generated a series of reactions and comments among fans of the superstar as they tried to decipher what was going on

Sophia Egbueje, the lady, who trended a few months ago over her failed bedroom transaction with Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has been sighted giving someone an iPhone.

Legit.ng had reported that Egbueje sparked a lot of reactions after she revealed that her relationship with Burna Boy had gone sour over a failed transaction. She later bought her own Lamborghini.

In the video making the rounds online, she was seen presenting an IPhone 16 to Femmy, Wizkid's associate, who delivered her own Lamborghini to her after Burna Boy failed to buy her one.

In the clip, Sophia was all smiles as she was seen in front of her Lamborghini with a bottle of water while stretching her hand. Femmy later displayed the IPhone 16 on a bed.

Fans drag Wizkid

Fans of both Wizkid and Burna Boy all reacted to the video. Many fingered the Ojuelegba crooner as the man behind the Lamborghini that Sophia later bought.

They taunted him that he was going after Burna Boy's left over.

Recall that Wizkid was accused of being the one, who bought the Lamborghini, Femmy delivered to Sophia Egbueje's house a few months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Sophia Egbueje's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Sophia Egbueje giving Femmy an iPhone. Here are comments about the clip below:

@alb_myst commented:

"Wizkid sef wan chop burna boy leftover."

@halinah_xx reacted:

"Be like na this Femi link ham up with Wizkid."

@rossa_radiance_shared:

"You sha wan trigger all this men today you want to remind them their wound."

@joe332001 wrote:

"Deep research nah wizkid bought her that lambo, werey nih bobo ayo yen."

@mr_emesmiths said:

"I talk am last time say Big wiz get hand for her Lambo but my friends say Igbo dey worry me, why wiz right hand go dey deliver Lambo to am … check & balance am."

@el_jefe.mx reacted:

"Collect from Peter and give to Paul."

@default.culture commented:

"We keep chasing. It never ends."

@ighorich_ shared:

"Girl when Burna chop clean mouth na mumu fc go buy her lambo ."

Burna Boy reacted to Sophia Egbueje's video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was not left out among the people, who reacted to the video of Sophia Egbueje accusing him of not buying her a Lamborghini.

He specially composed a song and danced hard with some of his aides at Sophia.

The music star was excited as he danced to the video of the freestyle he composed specially for his accuser. His action was greeted with criticism by many, while his others supported his move.

