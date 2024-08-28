BBNaija's Frodd has shared a good news about her family with her fans on social media as she also shared a picture with it

In the post she shared on her insta story, she noted that a new addition was coming to her family

Fans of the reality star went to the comment section to congratulate her and her husband about the god news

Chioma, wife of reality show star, Chukwuemeka Frodd Okoye, better known as Frodd, has shared a good news with her fans on social media.

In the post on her Insta story, she shared a picture where she was pregnant and wrote “Sharp shooter”.

BBNaija's Frodd and wife expecting second baby. Photo credit @pharm

Source: Instagram

Fans of the former housemate, who bagged a doctorate degree last year, were quick to decipher that the couple were expecting their second child.

The beautiful woman also called her unborn baby her world. In the picture, she was holding her tummy to show that she was indeed on another nine months course.

Recall that the couple welcomed their first child in 2023 and announced the good news to their fans.

See the post here:

What fans said about Chioma's post

Reactions have trailed the post shard by Frodd's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@__eberechi_:

"Awwwn, congratulations to them, pregnancy always looks good on her."

@j_obas_:

"She always bodied the pregnancy.. Such a beautiful preggo.'

@ugoeze_ruth:

"Yesso, if you’re bouyant and strong enough, it’s the way to go. I had my boys 2017 and 2018, that’s one of my best decisions in life."

@ada_nwizugbo:

"She's so pretty, her pregnant belly is mine before breakfast.'

@rhebekka_uti:

"Congratulations to them, safe delivery in JESUS name amen."

@judyygold:

"Sharp Catcher."

BBNaija's Maria's son visits Frodd's daughter

Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemates Chike and Frodd left their fans gushing after they introduced their children to each other.

A trending video saw the moment Maria carried the two kids and let them communicate in their own language.

Frodd's beautiful wife was also spotted in the clip, igniting several sweet takes from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng