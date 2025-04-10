Five individuals were hospitalised after a small private aircraft skidded off Runway 23 at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, plunging into Coos Bay early on April 7

Emergency responders swiftly secured the 2019 Honda HA-240, ensuring all passengers and the pilot were safely evacuated and transported for medical care

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched investigations into the cause of the crash, which remains unknown

On 7 April, a small private aircraft skidded off Runway 23 at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, leaving five individuals hospitalised.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:12 a.m. and resulted in the plane coming to a halt about five feet into Coos Bay.

Emergency response to Southwest Oregon regional airport crash

According to airport spokesperson Stephanie Kilmer, the 2019 Honda HA-240, which had departed from Utah, veered about 100 feet off the east end of the runway.

Emergency response teams promptly secured the aircraft. Kilmer stated, “We had aircraft rescue and firefighters on scene.

There was actually a witness that witnessed the plane going off the end of the runway, so a call was made to emergency responders.”

Kilmer praised the airport's training protocols, noting that mass casualty training ensured the rescue operation ran smoothly, with all individuals swiftly evacuated from the aircraft.

Investigation into plane crash underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

The plane was removed from the water with the NTSB's approval and is currently stored near the incident site for evaluation. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Passengers and pilot hospitalised after crash

The pilot and four passengers, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to the hospital.

All were reported to be alert and in stable condition. By the morning of 8 April, only one person remained hospitalised, while another was transferred to a different facility.

Impact on airport operations

Commercial air traffic on the airport's main runway was temporarily suspended. However, swift action to remove the aircraft enabled the runway to reopen.

According to the airport, “The quick authorisation for its removal from the water assisted with reopening the airport's main runway to air traffic.”

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the factors behind the incident.

US plane crashes in 2025

In 2025, the United States has witnessed a concerning number of aviation incidents, including 87 reported accidents as of mid-February. Among these, 13 were fatal, claiming at least 85 lives.

The deadliest crash occurred on January 29, when a midair collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulted in 67 fatalities. Other notable incidents include a collision in Arizona and a crash in Minnesota.

Despite these tragedies, flying remains statistically one of the safest modes of transportation. Investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are ongoing to determine causes and improve safety measures.

Small aircraft crashes, resulting in 2 deaths

Legit.ng earlier reported that a small plane crashed into a commercial building in southern California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time at Fullerton Municipal Airport, about 26 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

