Nigerian entertainers Ayo Makun and Eedris Abdulkareem got the internet buzzing after their recent meeting

A video captured the comedian during his recent show using the rapper as a joke while he sat among the audience

Eedris seem to have let the joke get to him as he stood to accost AY on stage and what followed suit after that became a topic of discussion online

Nigerian artists Ayo Makun and Eedris Abdulkareem, often known as AY, have given their fans and followers something new to talk about after their latest onstage encounter.

During his recent comedy show, AY talked about a rapper who was also in the audience.

The comedian referred to a 2004 "Star Mega Jams" concert when Eedris boasted of confronting 50 Cent.

While speaking on stage, AY appeared terrified and admitted that he didn't like the way Eedris looked at him from his seat.

While the humour merchant was still finishing his joke, Eedris stormed the podium and violently took the microphone from him.

The DJ immediately began playing Eedris' 2005 hit Nigeria Jaga Jaga, prompting the rapper to turn the moment into a music performance.

Watch the video below:

What Eedris Abdulkareem said about 50 Cent

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian hip-hop maestro revealed the origin of his fight with American rapper 50 Cent.

Abdulkareem disclosed on The Honest Bunch Podcast that the incident happened on the first day of the performance in Lagos' Tafawa Balewa Square.

He mentioned that during a music concert hosted by Nigerian Breweries in 2004, the US rapper and his bodyguards "beat and forcefully evicted" various Nigerian singers, including P-Square, from the backstage area.

Abdulkareem said he stood his ground when 50 Cent's men attempted to chase him from the backstage area.

The rapper said that one of the event organisers had to step in to stop him and the Americans from getting into a fight

Speaking further on the events of that night, the Jaga Jaga crooner alleged that women were molested at the concert venue and a lot of people died from the stampede caused by 50 Cent, but Nigerian Breweries covered it up in the media.

Netizens to Comedian AY and Eedris’ stage stunt

Netizens to Comedian AY and Eedris' stage stunt

davidprime360 said:

"Honestly, I thought he wanted to recreate the will smith Oscar slap. That one for go far."

flawlessbylahmia_abuja said:

"I didn’t expected this Biko 😂Una caption sef fit give person high BP."

bcross_music said:

"My teacher. My mentor. My boss. The fearless & realest artist remaining in Nigeria.."

akusinachiokereke wrote:

"This song is very deep and it has a lot of interpretations... How I wish we understand this song."

jonyuppy wrote:

"He sang the song of decades , the entrance was planned and it was a nice arrangement AY sabi package those kind things."

arthuresq001 said:

"His entrance was jaga jaga….everything didn’t scatter anyways….Bravo for the suspense. The audience loved it."

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

In a previous report on Legit.ng, the Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations wouldn't be able to revive Burna's organs for reproduction.

